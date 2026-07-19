Hong Kong – Public health care charges and charges reform successfully reinforces defense for bad, intense, severe, and important clients

Public health care charges and charges reform efficiently enhances security for bad, severe, major, and important clients ******************************************************************************************

The following is released on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Hospital Authority (HA) representative revealed today (July 19) that the general public health care costs and charges reform, which has actually been executed for half a year, has not just efficiently boosted performance and decreased waste, however likewise substantially reinforced defense for bad, intense, severe, and important clients. The HA will evaluate the efficiency of the Reform at this phase and research study additional reform procedures to make the general public health care system a safeguard much better securing the health of the general public.

The general public health care charges and charges reform has actually yielded exceptional lead to its steps to secure bad clients. The growth of the medical cost waiver system has actually considerably increased the prospective variety of recipients from about 900 000 in the past to roughly 2 million. Because the execution of the reform, the variety of recipients of medical cost waivers has actually risen. Since June 30, the HA had actually gotten an overall of 289 799 applications, of which 264 087 were authorized. The approval rate went beyond 90 percent, which is almost 19 times of roughly 14 000 clients who got medical charge waivers in the complete year prior to the reform. Omitting those who have actually been gaining from medical charge waivers both before and after the reform (consisting of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance receivers, receivers of Old Age Living Allowance aged 75 or above, and holders of Level 0 Vouchers under the Residential Care Service Voucher Scheme for the Elderly), there were currently about 900 000 client presences took advantage of the improved medical charge waiver system in the very first half of this year, with the large bulk being completely waived.

The HA has actually presented a cap on yearly costs of $10,000 without needing monetary evaluation, offering more thorough defense for members of the public who sadly suffer from major or persistent diseases, therefore safeguarding them from impoverishment due to disease. Since June 30, for the 10 595 clients whose applications were authorized, all other qualified medical charges for the rest of this fiscal year will be completely waived.

The general public health care charges and charges reform has actually likewise enhanced aids for the application of ingenious drugs and medical gadgets for crucial clients. Over the previous 6 months, the HA has actually included 16 brand-new drugs (consisting of 7 targeted treatment drugs for cancer treatment) into the HA Drug Formulary. Amongst them, 6 were consisted of in the Special Drugs classification, significance clients just require to pay the basic drug charge (i.e. $20 every 4 weeks) under particular medical applications; another 5 are self-financed drugs subsidised by the safeguard. The approximated extra yearly expense included is $134 million.

In addition, throughout the exact same duration, 17 recently included drugs/medical gadgets or relaxations of medical signs (consisting of 10 products associated to cancer drugs) were covered under the scope of the Samaritan Fund (SF) aid, including an approximated extra yearly expense of $46 million. Simultaneously, the HA will consist of another 10 recently included drugs or broadened scientific indicators and 26 self-financed medical gadgets into the aid scope of the SF this month.

The reform has actually likewise unwinded the monetary evaluation requirements for SF aids, reinforcing drug and medical gadget assistance for vital clients, consisting of those from middle-income households. Compared to the exact same duration in the very first half of in 2015, the authorized aid quantities for drug and non-drug products under the SF increased by about 22 percent and 10 percent to $1.28 billion and $220 million respectively. The variety of authorized applications for drug and non-drug products including non-Comprehensive Social Security Assistance receivers increased by about 21 percent and 10 percent to about 4 500 and 2 100 cases respectively. Amongst them, the client’s contribution in about 1 070 drug aid cases reduced due to the relaxation of the Fund’s application eligibility, while over 80 non-drug aid cases altered from usually not being subsidised by the Fund before the relaxation to getting aids.

Following the execution of the general public health care charges and charges reform, the service and performance of Accident and Emergency Departments (A&E s) have actually likewise been boosted. In the very first 6 months of this year, an overall of 913 248 participations were taped throughout the 18 A&E s under the HA, representing a decline of 3.9 percent compared to the very same duration in 2015. Amongst them, top priority treatment for Triage Category I (Critical) and Category II (Emergency) cases completely satisfied the target, and these 44 522 participations were completely excused from A&E charges under the brand-new costs and charges system. The percentage of Triage Category III (Urgent) cases dealt with within 30 minutes fulfilling the service promise target increased from 81.4 percent to 88.5 percent, with the typical waiting time lowered from 23 to 20 minutes. Presences for Triage Category IV (Semi-urgent) and Category V (Non-urgent) cases reduced by about 10 percent, with non-urgent cases visiting about 20 percent.

The HA representative included that following the application of the general public health care costs and charges reform, the HA can release more resources to enhance look after emergency situation clients and vital clients. A&E s focus resources on important care, acting as the most reliable security for emergency situation clients. The HA’s safeguard likewise supplies much better security for important clients, with more efficient medical gadgets and drugs with less negative effects being consisted of in the aid scope, therefore boosting treatment effectiveness.

These outcomes show the favorable effect of the charges and charges reform in assisting clients to utilize health care services properly, lowering default visits and resource waste, and enhancing the utilisation performance of public health care resources. Following the execution of the brand-new reservation and payment plans in mid-April, the variety of default consultations for Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasonography scans in between April and June this year reduced by about 28 percent, 40 percent, and 35 percent respectively compared to the exact same duration in 2015. Initial price quotes recommend that these enhancements relate to a yearly conserving of about 6 000 CT, 2 500 MRI, and 9 000 ultrasonography visits, which is approximately comparable to the yearly service capability of one CT scanner, one MRI scanner, and 2 ultrasound scanners. This additional boosts assessment capability and resource utilisation performance, enabling clients in requirement to go through assessments faster.

Clients’ practices when utilizing public health care services have actually likewise altered, as they have actually ended up being more sensible in using minimal services and resources. Taking the routine of gathering “as needed” medications (such as synthetic tears or topical preparations for discomfort) as an example, since June 30, the need for “as needed” medications has actually normally come by about 12 percent compared to the exact same duration in 2015.

The HA representative worried that the information plainly shows the proper instructions of the general public health care costs and charges reform, which is yielding preliminary outcomes. In accordance with the policies of the Health Bureau, the HA is summing up the reform experience at this phase to get ready for the next stage of the general public health care charges and charges reform, advancing action by action in the instructions of the reform to constantly improve public health care services for the advantage of clients.