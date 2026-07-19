The story behind the FIFA World Cup prize: How football’s most sought after reward came to life

Summary FIFA World Cup prize: The FIFA World Cup prize records football’s feelings in its spiraling type. Created by Silvio Gazzaniga, it changed the Jules Rimet Trophy after Brazil’s 1970 win. The initial prize was taken two times and never ever recuperated, while the present one is gold-plated. Winning captains raise the initial prize however return it to FIFA after the event. Gazzaniga’s renowned style will continue to be utilized through a minimum of the 2038 competition.

AP FIFA World Cup Trophy History

When Spain or Argentina raise the FIFA World Cup prize after Sunday’s 2026 last, they will be holding among the most recognisable rewards in worldwide sport.

Developed by Italian carver Silvio Gazzaniga, the prize was developed to catch 3 specifying feelings of football in a single spiralling type– the professional athlete’s battle, the fan’s festivity and the minute of triumph.

Developed in Milan after Brazil kept the initial prize

The existing FIFA World Cup prize was created in Milan’s Brera district after FIFA released an open competitors for a brand-new style. The governing body required a replacement after Brazil won its 3rd World Cup in 1970 and made long-term ownership of the initial Jules Rimet Trophy.

Gazzaniga’s style, now identified worldwide, includes 2 human figures increasing towards a world representing the Earth.

“When he began to create the cup, he was sketching a substantial variety of illustrations and lastly began to establish the concept to have the world and this sign that it resembles a 2 DNA spirals, that are going up,” stated Giorgio Gazzaniga, the designer’s child, who was a teen at the time.

Silvio Gazzaniga, who passed away in 2016, worked for G.D.E. Bertoni Srl and developed a number of distinguished prizes, consisting of the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The initial World Cup prize was taken two times

The very first World Cup prize, presented for the inaugural competition in 1930, portrayed the Greek goddess Nike and later on ended up being called the Jules Rimet Trophy after FIFA’s founding president.

The prize was taken two times. It was very first taken while on show and tell in England ahead of the 1966 World Cup before being notoriously recuperated by a canine called Pickles underneath a hedge in south London. It vanished once again in 1983 after being taken from the Brazilian Football Confederation head office. It has actually never ever been recuperated and is commonly thought to have actually been melted down.

A style that represents the battle for triumph

More than 50 entries were sent in FIFA’s style competitors, however according to Giorgio Gazzaniga, just his dad provided a total design that permitted judges to completely value both the sculpture and its importance.

The Gazzaniga household has actually protected the carver’s workplace on the borders of Milan, where his initial sketches, the model sent to FIFA and a wax cast of the prize stay on screen.

Winners do not keep the initial prize

The main FIFA World Cup prize stands 36 centimetres (14 inches) high and is made from 18-carat gold. It rests on a base including 2 rings of green malachite, symbolising the football pitch.

While the winning captain raises the initial prize after the last, it is later on gone back to FIFA, which keeps it at its head office in Switzerland. The champs get a gold-plated reproduction rather.

Unlike the previous Jules Rimet Trophy, FIFA no longer enables any country to keep the initial completely, despite the number of titles it wins.

A long-lasting sporting icon

The 2026 World Cup marks the 14th competition to include Gazzaniga’s style, which FIFA prepares to continue utilizing through a minimum of the 2038 edition.

Giorgio Gazzaniga still keeps in mind seeing the 1974 World Cup last, when West Germany beat the Netherlands and ended up being the first string to raise his daddy’s prize.