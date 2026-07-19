Sonam Wangchuk education background: The making of Ladakh’s engineer, teacher and activist

Sonam Wangchuk was moved to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on July 18, 2026, after his indefinite cravings strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 21st day. Delhi Police stated the relocation was performed following medical suggestions and instructions from the Delhi High Court after issues were raised over his health condition.

His fans had actually collected at the demonstration website, where Wangchuk was staging a quick over needs connected to declared abnormalities in competitive assessments, consisting of NEET-UG. Wangchuk started the appetite strike in uniformity with the student-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has actually been looking for responsibility over examination-related problems and requiring the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The current demonstration has actually brought restored attention to a profession covering education reform, sustainable development and efforts to establish options matched to the Himalayan area.

A youth formed by spaces in education

Born in 1966 near Alchi in Ladakh, Wangchuk’s early education followed a non-traditional course. He did not go to official school till the age of 9 as there were no regional schools in his town. His mom presented him to fundamental knowing in his native language.

After his dad signed up with the Jammu and Kashmir federal government in 1975, Wangchuk transferred to Srinagar and later on continued his education in Delhi at Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya. The shift exposed him to difficulties dealt with by trainees adjusting to brand-new languages and unknown mentor systems. He finished his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, then referred to as Regional Engineering College, in 1987.

He later on studied Earthen Architecture at the Craterre School of Architecture in Grenoble, France, where he established an interest in sustainable building and construction practices.

SECMOL and the effort to alter Ladakh’s class

After finishing his engineering research studies, Wangchuk went back to Ladakh and co-founded the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) in 1988. The organisation concentrated on trainees who had a hard time within the standard examination-based education system.

SECMOL promoted useful knowing approaches, regional understanding systems and higher trainee involvement in the knowing procedure. In 1994, Wangchuk was connected with Operation New Hope, an effort including federal government departments, neighborhoods and civil society groups to enhance the quality of education in Ladakh schools. The SECMOL school near Leh ended up being an example of his method towards sustainable education.

Constructed utilizing passive solar architecture, the school utilizes solar power and conventional products to keep indoor temperature levels throughout severe winter season conditions.

From education development to ecological options

Wangchuk later on broadened his work towards environment and sustainability difficulties. In 2013, he presented the Ice Stupa method, which produces synthetic glaciers to save winter season water and launch it throughout spring, assisting farmers in water-scarce mountain areas. The development dealt with seasonal water scarcities dealt with by neighborhoods based on prompt water schedule for farming. He likewise established solar-heated, carbon-neutral camping tents developed to supply energy-efficient shelter in exceptionally cold high-altitude areas.

Structure organizations for alternative knowing

For many years, Wangchuk dealt with education policies and advancement efforts in Ladakh. He acted as editor of Ladakh’s print publication, Ladags Melong, from 1993 to 2005 and added to the Ladakh Hill Council’s Vision Document, Ladakh 2025. He later on established the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an organization concentrated on experiential knowing and alternative education designs. He likewise introduced FarmStays Ladakh, promoting community-based tourist through regional households.

Acknowledgment for education and development

Wangchuk’s work has actually gotten nationwide and worldwide acknowledgment. He got the Rolex Award for Enterprise in 2016 for the Ice Stupa job and was honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his contributions to education reform and community-led advancement. His work likewise got larger spotlight after the release of the 2009 Hindi movie < period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> 3 Idiotswith many individuals connecting him to the character Phunsukh Wangdu. Star Aamir Khan clarified in July 2026 that the belief that Wangchuk straight motivated the character was a mistaken belief.

From engineer and teacher to public activist

Wangchuk’s public function broadened after Ladakh ended up being a Union Territory in 2019. He raised issues connected to environmental management, regional representation and constitutional safeguards for the area. His current cravings strike has actually positioned him at the centre of conversations around assessment reforms and trainee issues. His decades-long profession has actually stayed carefully connected with education reform, sustainable engineering and establishing options formed by Ladakh’s geographical difficulties.