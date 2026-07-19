‘Still traditional, think in procedure’: Manish Tewari on buzz around interaction with Modi

New Delhi: Amid a buzz around his short interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout an occasion in Chandigarh, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday stated he is still a little “old school” and thinks in the tenets of procedure in addition to keeping the imperatives of advancement above partisan politics.

The remarks followed his interaction with Prime Minister Modi after a main program in Chandigarh amassed attention on social networks.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the structure stone for numerous advancement tasks worth over Rs 4,700 crore in Chandigarh, from where Tewari is an MP.

Modi dealt with an event at the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh after inaugurating and laying structure stones of numerous jobs covering health care, education and roadway facilities.

Responding to the buzz about his interaction with Modi, Tewari stated, “I have always endeavoured to keep the imperatives of development above partisan politics.”

“On August 24, 2022, when the prime minister came to inaugurate the Dr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (Tata Memorial Centre) in New Chandigarh, as MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib, I was present on the occasion. Today that Tata Memorial Centre is a lifeline for thousands of cancer patients from across the region,” Tewari stated.

“On July 17, 2026, when the prime minister again inaugurated a slew of development projects in Chandigarh and my erstwhile parliamentary constituency Sri Anandpur Sahib, I was again present on the occasion because these projects will help better the lives of people that we have been elected to serve,” he stated on X.

Over the last 45 years as a political activist, Tewari stated, he has actually seen how our politics methodically breaks down. It has actually turned significantly hazardous and destructive, where political competitors are now thought about mortal enemies, he stated.

Delhi today epitomises this damaged politics, he asserted.

“However, I am still a little old school, (one) who still believes in certain basic courtesies and tenets of protocol, and above all, keeping the imperatives of development above partisan politics,” Tewari stated, including, “That is who I am irrespective of who may think what!”

This comes days after Tewari had actually put out a puzzling post on X and wanted he had a remedy for the “insecurities of individuals” and “institutions”though the Congress has actually provided him enough over the previous 45 years and he has actually likewise dedicated his whole adult life in the service of the celebration.

His remarks had actually followed being overlooked throughout the Punjab Congress reshuffle before the 2027 assembly surveys.

On X, Tewari had actually shared a media report specifying that he was “left in the cold” as Congress designated brand-new working presidents and established survey panels for Punjab.

“Hai bada koi avgun usme jise koi hunar aave (If a person is talented, then society and people usually pick a fault in him). Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!” Tewari had actually published, without elaborating.

“Having said that, @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years, and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades,” the previous Union minister had actually stated, including, “Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be.”

Congress is aiming to return to power when again in Punjab, where assembly elections are slated early next year.

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