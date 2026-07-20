Eminence releases 3 real estate tasks in Q1

Summary Eminence Estates Projects introduced 3 real estate tasks with Rs 12,000 crore profits capacity. The business likewise presented one business task in Bengaluru throughout the quarter. Hyderabad contributed considerably to quarterly sales, representing forty-nine percent of overall sales. Eminence Estates attained record sales reservations of Rs 30,024 crore in the last. The company goes for Rs 35,000-36,000 crore in sales reservations for the present financial.

Agencies

New Delhi: Realty company Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has actually introduced 3 real estate jobs throughout the April-June quarter with an approximated income of Rs 12,000 crore, as part of its growth strategy amidst strong need.

In its newest functional upgrade, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects notified that the business introduced 4 jobs with a combined developable location of 20.16 million square feet. Out of 4 jobs, 3 are homes in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. One business task with a developable location of 3 million sq feet remains in Bengaluru.

The business stated the overall profits capacity for these 3 property jobs is approximated at Rs 12,000 crore.

Check out: Eminence Estates Q1 sales reservations down 46 pc to Rs 6,579 cr

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, stated, “Looking ahead, we have an exciting lineup of marquee launches across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive season, which we believe will further strengthen our growth momentum.”

Previously, Razack had actually informed PTI that the business has a launch pipeline of Rs 60,000 crore worth of real estate jobs, however it would depend upon the federal government approvals on the number of jobs it winds up giving the marketplace for sales.

Throughout the April-June quarter, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd’s sales reservations decreased 46 percent to Rs 6,579.3 crore due to a high base result.

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Its sales reservations or pre-sales stood at Rs 12,126.4 crore in the year-ago duration. Throughout the June quarter of 2025-26, the business introduced a big-ticket task in Delhi-NCR, assisting it to attain record pre-sales.

Hyderabad was the biggest factor to quarterly sales, representing 49 percent of overall sales, followed by Bengaluru (27 percent), Mumbai (12 percent), NCR (7 percent) and other markets (5 percent).

The business accomplished a typical realisation of Rs 11,193 per square feet for apartment or condos, while the typical realisation for outlined advancements stood at Rs 8,043 per square foot.

Eminence Estates, among the leading property designers in the nation, accomplished record sales reservations of Rs 30,024 crore throughout the 2025-26 financial, up 76 percent from the preceding year.

The business has actually set a target to accomplish Rs 35,000-36,000 crore of sales reservations or pre-sales throughout the 2026-27 financial.

Status Group has actually provided 316 tasks covering 212 million sq feet and has a pipeline of 135 tasks throughout 227 million sq ft.

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