Sachin Sharma a.k.a Sharma G Pays Tribute to Late Brother as He Launches Debut Song ‘Delhi Se Bombay’

India, July 18 —

Mumbai: Dancer, choreographer and Rapper Sharma G turned his birthday celebration into an unforgettable evening as he launched his debut rap single, *”Delhi Se Bombay”, while paying a heartfelt tribute to his late brother. The event, attended by his parents, friends, colleagues, and several television personalities, was a blend of celebration, gratitude, and raw emotion.

Presented by The Power House Media, “Delhi Se Bombay” was unveiled during a grand birthday celebration in Mumbai. The rap-inspired track, packed with energy and vibrant beats, is being positioned as a party anthem and has already started receiving a positive response from audiences.

The evening became especially emotional when Sachin spoke about the loss of his brother. Reflecting on his journey and the family’s grief, he said,

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of my brother. I have lost my brother. But I promise that even though one brother is gone, the other will do something truly memorable.

The emotional moment was followed by another touching scene as Sachin’s mother broke down during the song launch. The MTV personality embraced himself on stage, drawing heartfelt applause from those present.

Speaking about his musical debut, Sharma G shared that releasing his first song in the presence of his parents made the milestone even more meaningful.

“My first song has been released today, and it is a truly exciting moment. My parents are here, and launching this song in their presence is a matter of pride for me. It took me 12 to 13 years to reach this point,” he said.”

Sharma G also revealed that “Delhi Se Bombay” is inspired by his own journey from Haryana to Mumbai in pursuit of his dreams. He described the song as a reflection of ambition, passion, and perseverance, while crediting director Himanshu Sharma for bringing the project to life.

With the launch of his first song, Sachin is now expanding his creative horizons beyond dance and stepping into music full-time. Looking ahead, he aims to bring together the dance and rap communities, blending both art forms to create a larger cultural movement

Who is Sachin Sharma?

Known for his appearances on MTV Splitsvilla X5, Jhalak Dikhla Ja 9 and MTV Roadies 19, Sachin Sharma has also showcased his talent on DID Little Masters and Boogie Woogie Kids. Over the years, he has built a loyal fan following as a dancer, choreographer, and television personality.

With the launch of “Delhi Se Bombay,” Sachin begins a new chapter in his career now as a singer. Beyond celebrating a musical debut, the evening stood as a powerful reminder of resilience, family, and the determination to honour loved ones through success.