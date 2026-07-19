“Lack of intention”: Allahabad HC acquits male founded guilty in murders of better half, 2 children

Acquitting a male founded guilty in the murders of his spouse and 2 children in Mathura in 2017, the Allahabad high court has actually ruled that in cases based entirely on inconclusive evidence, the prosecution should develop a sensible and persuading intention, observing that it would be risky to found guilty an implicated in the lack of a powerful intention. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="In the absence of some reasonable and potent motive in a case of circumstantial evidence, it would be unsafe to convict the appellant, said the court. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/18/400x225/In-the-absence-of-some-reasonable-and-potent-motiv_1784390328203.jpg"alt ="In the absence of some reasonable and potent motive in a case of circumstantial evidence, it would be unsafe to convict the appellant, said the court. (For Representation)"title ="In the absence of some reasonable and potent motive in a case of circumstantial evidence, it would be unsafe to convict the appellant, said the court. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> In the lack of some affordable and powerful intention in a case of inconclusive evidence, it would be risky to found guilty the appellant, stated the court. (For Representation)

A department bench of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar permitted the appeal submitted by Babu and directed that he be launched from prison forthwith. According to the truths of the case, on September 3, 2017, an FIR was lodged by the auntie of the appellant that in the early morning hours when she went to appellant’s home, she saw the bodies of appellant’s other half and their 2 children. All 3 were eliminated by some sharp item. The appellant was apprehended the very same day from Delhi.

On January 27, 2022, the high court of Mathura convicted him and granted life sentence. Today appeal was submitted versus the sentence. It was declared by authorities that the murder weapon was recuperated on details supplied by the appellant, it was recuperated from an open land and there were no independent witnesses affirming that the appellant notified cops about the location he kept the weapon.

“In our thought about viewpoint, for that reason, this incriminating scenario of healing of the weapon of murder at the explaining of the appellant needs to be disposed of,” stated the court in its order dated July 13.

The court then stated, “Here, the statement, that has actually been used by the prosecution, does not associate any intention to the appellant to dedicate such a gruesome criminal offense. There is some reference of an intention in the declaration of the appellant tape-recorded by the Police under Section 161 Cr.P.C., however no proof thereof might be produced in Court by the prosecution.”

“In the lack of some affordable and powerful intention in a case of inconclusive evidence, like today one, it would be hazardous to found guilty the appellant. We know the well settled concept that the lack of intention alone will not be a ground to throw away a prosecution based completely on inconclusive evidence, where it develops the regret beyond affordable doubt, however in a case where the situations otherwise do not develop the case, the lack of intention, as in today case, would definitely weigh in favour of the appellant,” the court observed.