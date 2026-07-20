Hong Kong – Government makes complete efforts to follow-up deal with Tai Po fire

Federal government makes complete efforts to follow-up deal with Tai Po fire **************************************************************

A Government spokesperson repeated today (July 19) that the Government is making complete efforts to act on the work of assistance for the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po and with compassion as the top priority so regarding help the citizens to conquer troubles and carry on to reconstruct their long-lasting homes.

There is no requirement for the homeowners of Wang Fuk Court to stress that their individual possessions staying in the flats might not be retrievable upon moving titles to the Government. The Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration together with appropriate departments are combining the experience drawn from last 2 rounds of plans for Wang Fuk Court locals to go back to their flats to gather their individual possessions and after that select the next action of work. The basic instructions is to supply chance for the locals to go back to the flats to take their required possessions to connect their brand-new lodging plans as far as possible.

In thinking about citizens’ desire to gather more valuables, the Government will make concrete plans, having regard to the real situations consisting of the general condition of the structures, the security of citizens and working personnel, along with the considerable workforce and logistical assistance needed.

Second, the Government has actually revealed earlier a two-year basic rental grant for the owners of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po up until December 21, 2027. This plan will assist them restore their long-lasting homes with higher versatility. The benefits of the improved plan are, despite which long-lasting real estate plan alternative the owners have actually picked, whether they have actually effectively chosen a flat, or perhaps if they do not take part in the long-lasting real estate plans, they will get a rental grant amounting to $300,000 over 2 years from December 22, 2025, to December 21, 2027.

In addition, if owners decide to sign up with the Special Sales Exercise, their eligibility for the rental grant will just stop 3 months after the date of the task of the brand-new flat bought. Rental grants paid out need not be reimbursed, however no additional grants will be paid out afterwards.