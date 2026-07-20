Honor Robot Phone makes an unanticipated look at the World Cup last

In last night’s FIFA World Cup 2026 last, Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win the competition. After the match, throughout the on-field events, a not likely gadget was identified in the hands of among the gamers – the upcoming Honor Robot Phone.

This is reported to lastly get here in August, after having actually been revealed by the brand name in different prototyping phases because January.

< p lang ="en"dir ="ltr"> HONOR RobotPhone: The Biggest Winner of the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/sUzixmqY7z

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2026

According to a current leakage, the Honor Robot Phone has a 6.3″ to 6.4″ screen with a “1.5K” resolution, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at the helm, a 200MP main cam with f/1.6 aperture which gimbal that’s the gadget’s primary selling point, a 50MP ultrawide cam, and a 200MP periscope telephoto cam. Keeping the lights on is a 6,000 mAh battery, supposedly, which is rather little for a Chinese mobile phone nowadays, however that gimbal absolutely uses up a great deal of area.

We obviously should not be shocked if the Robot Phone can provide electronic camera expertise on par with the upcoming Magic9 flagship series. With that in mind, the cost tag is most likely going to be the meaning of eye-watering.