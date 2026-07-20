The Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra and 17T Pro are getting the Android 17 upgrade now

Among our readers composed to us stating that their Xiaomi 17 has actually gotten the Android 17 upgrade. Confusingly, Xiaomi calls it HyperOS 3, which is the exact same HyperOS variation as the Android 16-based software application, however this is among the extremely first phones to get steady Android 17.

The Pixel series to the Pixel 6 got steady Android 17 back in mid-June. Other producers are still doing betas.

Anyhow, this specific reader comes from India and got firmware with an OS variation of 3.0.331.0. XPCINXM.C10 and with a June 5 security spot. That stated, we’ve heard that the rollout is occurring in Europe and other markets too.

< img alt ="Xiaomi 17 getting updated to Android 17 (thanks for sending this in!)" width="166" height="362" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/xiaomi-17-17ultra-17tpro-android-17-update/popup/-x362/gsmarena_004.jpg">



Xiaomi 17 getting upgraded to Android 17 (thanks for sending this in!)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is getting this exact same upgrade also, obviously. Surprisingly, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is getting the flagship treatment and is likewise getting the upgrade to variation 17. Its brother or sister, the Xiaomi 17T isn’t– if you have a vanilla 17T that has actually upgraded to Android 17 currently, do let us understand!

According to our reader, the upgrade emerged as a basic security spot, though the significant 7.2 GB download size made that claim suspicious– certainly, it consisted of an entire brand-new Android variation, even if the HyperOS variation is technically the exact same.

If your Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra or 17T Pro is pestering you about a security spot, do inspect it out– you might be one of the very first to attempt out the newest Android variation.

Xiaomi 17 5G

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