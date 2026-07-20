Samsung Unpacked July 2026: what to anticipate

The Galaxy Unpacked occasion, to be held in London on July 22 (Wednesday), will present the brand-new generation of Samsung foldables and brand-new smartwatches. It’s an open trick that Samsung will present a brand-new collapsible type element to the Galaxy Z household, a broad collapsible that was just recently seen in the hands of BTS’ Jung Ho-seok.

Samsung is typically tight-lipped about real specifications for upcoming gadgets. Here we will do a fast introduction of all the leakages that we’ve seen up until now, so that you understand what to anticipate throughout Wednesday’s livestream.

The calling

It’s crucial to clear this up as it will undoubtedly cause confusion– Samsung is reshuffling the calling plan of the Galaxy Z series. The brand-new large type element design will be called simply the Galaxy Z Fold8, not Z Fold Wide as some early reports showed.

The follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7 will be called the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra rather. The Galaxy Z Flip8 will see no shake-up in its calling plan.

Just 3 brand-new designs

In 2015, Samsung attempted making a cost effective collapsible with the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, which was a somewhat revamped Galaxy Z Flip6. We never ever saw sales figures for the FE, however it’s clear that it wasn’t extremely effective. If you were expecting a Galaxy Z Flip8 FE, you will be dissatisfied– we’ve been seeing Z leakages for months and there wasn’t even a peep about a brand-new FE.

A brand-new preferred

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, the brand-new large type aspect collapsible, is Samsung’s next huge expect a breakout hit. Experts are declaring that the business prepares to produce more Z Fold8 systems than Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8( image source)

An early production order supposedly goes for 2.8 million Z Fold8s, 2.0 million Z Fold8 Ultras and 1.5 million Z Flip8s. In 2015 was a turning point– the Z Fold7 outsold its Flip brother or sister for the very first time. Now the huge Fold itself is most likely to be topped by the newbie– at least if Samsung checked out the market.

< img alt="Samsung Galaxy Fold8" width="196" height="150" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x150/gsmarena_002.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold8 will be a book-style collapsible. Its cover display screen will be visibly much shorter than that of the Z Fold8 Ultra, making for a more compact gadget– something in between the Ultra and the Z Flip8. The cover screen is stated to have a 5.5″diagonal(1,248 x 1,972 px resolution ).

Another essential element of this style is that opening the phone will expose a 4:3 display screen– a 7.6″panel( 2,448 x 1,848 px). This is a departure from normal book-style foldables, which typically have inner screens that are more detailed to a 1:1 element ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Fold8

This will be much better for widescreen videos(however still not best) and you can constantly turn it 90 ° to scroll through TikTok.

The phone will determine 4.5 mm when unfolded and will weigh 201g. For contrast, the Z Flip7 was 188g and the Z Fold7 was 215g. It will be ranked IP48.

< img alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 leaked renders"width="97" height="119" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x119/gsmarena_002.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 dripped renders[ 19659023]< img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 leaked renders"width=[ "97" height="119" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x119/gsmarena_011.jpg" >



More Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 dripped renders

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 will be geared up with 2 electronic cameras as can be seen in renders. This will be a 50MP broad video camera(with 2x in-sensor zoom)and a 50MP ultra-wide. That’s right, no telephoto video camera for this design. There will be 2 10MP selfie electronic cameras.

Samsung basically formally verified that the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. We anticipate this to be the case for all systems offered internationally. Anyhow, it will have 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM as basic on the 256GB and 512GB designs and 16GB on the 1TB design.

< img alt="The Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy"width="326"height="579"src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-snapdragon-8-elite-for-galaxy/popup/-326/gsmarena_001.jpg">< img alt ="The Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy"width ="326"height="579"src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-snapdragon-8-elite-for-galaxy/popup/-326/gsmarena_002.jpg">



The Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra will utilize a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

The phone will likewise have actually a decently sized battery, however more on that in a bit.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will be the follow up to the Z Fold7. As pointed out above, it will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy internationally.

< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra" width="159" height="105" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-159/gsmarena_016.jpg">< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra" width="159" height ="105" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-159/gsmarena_018.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra( image source )

The phone will get an electronic camera upgrade, however most likely not the one you were wishing for– it will keep the 200MP primary video camera of its predecessor(f/1.7 lens, 2x in-sensor zoom )and it will keep the 10MP 3x telephoto electronic camera, that ended up being obsoleted a couple of years back. We may state the very same for the 2 10MP selfie cams too. The cam that will be updated is the ultra-wide module– it’s getting a 50MP sensing unit.

Samsung Galaxy Fold8 Ultra

The Ultra design will keep the cover screen at 6.5 “and basically the exact same resolution of 1,080 x 2,505 px (this is simply under 21:9). The inner display screen will have 2,256 x 2,504 px resolution, which is an upgrade over the 1,968 x 2,184 px of the Z Fold7.

< img alt="Samsung Galaxy Fold8 Ultra" width="234" height="120" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x120/gsmarena_012.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Fold8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is anticipated to be slimmer however a bit much heavier– it will determine 4.1 mm when unfolded(below 4.2 mm)and will weigh 218g(up from 215g). This is with a bigger battery, so let’s discuss that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra dripped renders

More Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra dripped renders

Si/C batteries for Samsung

A main EU ranking for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra exposed a battery upgrade– the phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery, up from 4,400 mAh on its predecessor. The EPREL numbers declare much better 51:00 h endurance, up from 40:28 h for in 2015’s design. The charge cycle score has actually gone down from 2,000 cycles to 1,200 cycles(this is how long it takes before the battery capability drops listed below 80%of the initial worth).

While it has no predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold8 will likewise bring an updated battery– with 4,800 mAh capability(and a ranked 49:10 hour endurance), this phone will outlive the bigger Z Fold7. From what we’ve heard, these will be the very first Samsung phones to embrace Si/C battery innovation.

Both phones will support 45W quick charging– not a surprises here, the vanilla Galaxy S and the Z Flip are the only premium Samsung phones still stuck on 25W. They will support cordless charging too– the specific power ranking didn’t leakage, however we’re thinking it will be 15W. Without magnets.

Galaxy Z Flip8– the last of its kind?

We’ve heard reports recommending that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 will be the last flip collapsible from Samsung. As kept in mind above, the big Z Fold outsold the Flip for the very first time in 2015 and this year Samsung is wagering huge on the large collapsible. Perhaps the Flip has actually outlasted its effectiveness.

We still do not understand whether this holds true or not, however let’s take a look at what we’re going to get as the perhaps last-ever Flip.

< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_025.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_026.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_027.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_028.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_029.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_030.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 dripped renders

The brand-new design will lose weight to 180g compared to 188g for its predecessor. It will determine 6.1 mm when unfolded compared to 6.5 mm for the Z Flip7. This phone will not be getting a brand-new Si/C battery– it ought to have the very same 4,300 mAh capability as last year.

There will be no modifications to the cover screen and no modifications to the electronic cameras either– the phone will as soon as again included a 50MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide.

Unlike the Z Folds, the Galaxy Z Flip8 will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy just in some areas– South Korea and Europe are apparently getting Exynos 2600-powered Flips.

< img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_031.jpg"> < img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_032.jpg"> < img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_033.jpg"> < img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_034.jpg"> < img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_035.jpg"> < img alt ="More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 leaked renders" width ="100" height ="160" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_036.jpg">



More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 dripped renders

If there was a Galaxy Z Flip8 FE based upon the Z Flip7, it would have been too near the Z Flip8– we can see why Samsung isn’t making a brand-new FE. When it comes to dropping the Flip series totally, we hope it will not occur, however we’ll see.

Greater costs

Dripped costs for Europe recommend that the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will begin at EUR2,200, EUR100 more than its predecessor. The 512GB upgrade will be EUR2,400 and if you desire the 16GB/1TB variation, that will be a massive EUR2,800– a EUR280 boost over the 1TB Z Fold7! The United States leakage reported a $ 2,100 beginning cost for the Ultra.

The large Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 will begin at EUR2,000 and will cost EUR2,200 and EUR2,500 for the 512GB and 1TB designs, respectively. In the United States, Z Fold8 will be $ 1,900.

< img width ="1200" height ="682" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-ultra-flip8-watch9-ultra-2-family-renders-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="Samsung Unpacked July 2026: what to expect">

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 will begin at EUR1,300– EUR100 more than the Z Flip7– and the 512GB upgrade will be EUR1,500 (+ EUR180 over the old one). We’ve likewise seen dripped costs for South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 with LTE is stated to cost EUR750 (+ EUR50 over the initial Ultra). The Galaxy Watch9 40mm will be EUR410 (+ EUR40) and the 44mm variation will be EUR460. If you desire LTE, it will be EUR30 additional. Mentioning the brand-new watches, let’s have a more detailed look.

New Galaxy views

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will apparently include an enormous battery upgrade from 590mAh on the initial to 800mAh. It will likewise utilize the Snapdragon Wear Elite coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9" width ="134" height ="269" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x269/gsmarena_020.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9"width ="158"height ="269"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x269/gsmarena_021.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9"width ="186"height ="269"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x269/gsmarena_022.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9"width ="129"height ="269"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-foldables-unpacked-what-to-expect/popup/-x269/gsmarena_023.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 must likewise utilize a Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, though with just a very little battery boost– 445mAh (+10 mAh) for the 44mm design and no modification to the 325mAh battery for the 40mm design.

< img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_021.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_022.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_024.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_025.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_026.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="65" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_027.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="73" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_028.jpg"> < img alt ="Galaxy Watch9" width ="99" height ="56" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-new-renders/gallery/-x56/gsmarena_030.jpg">



Galaxy Watch9

There will be no Classic this year– Samsung generally avoids a generation with the Classics. Samsung may present something called Galaxy Able, which was formerly reported as the “Galaxy Buds Able”. These are supposedly bone-conducting earphones. Anyhow, Samsung is currently teasing a “brand-new AI-powered Health Companion”.

< img width ="1200" height ="744" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z-fold8-ultra-flip8-watch9-ultra-2-family-renders-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_005.jpg" alt ="Samsung Unpacked July 2026: what to expect">

The 2026 Galaxy Watches will maintain the love-it-or-hate-it squircle style. Here are numerous dripped renders for both designs. We have not seen the Able yet.

< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_037.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_038.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_039.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_040.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_041.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_042.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 dripped renders

< img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_043.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_044.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_045.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_046.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_047.jpg"> < img alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 leaked renders"width ="100"height ="160"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-renders-leak/popup/-x160/gsmarena_048.jpg">



Samsung Galaxy Watch9 dripped renders

Pre-registrations open

Samsung opened pre-registrations for the upcoming Galaxy foldables a number of weeks back. You can get a $ 30 credit if you sign up now. Samsung is marketing as much as $ 1,230 in overall cost savings, though that consists of trade-in offers.

In previous years, Samsung has actually provided a larger $ 50 credit for purchasers who pre-registered, now it’s just $ 30. It’s even worse than that– it sounds like Samsung will avoid the standard totally free storage upgrade and will just cover 50 % of the expense of updating from 256GB to 512GB. This hasn’t been formally validated yet, we’ll discover for sure on Wednesday.

Inspect back with us– we will have a comprehensive report on all the brand-new (and old) functions, the prices, launch promotions and more.