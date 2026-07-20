Redmi Watch 6 active and Redmi Watch 6 Lite leakage brings specifications, images, and prices

19459051 According to a brand-new leakage, Redmi is presently dealing with 2 smartwatches – the Redmi Watch 6 Active and the Redmi Watch 6 Lite. You can see both in the dripped images listed below. These will match the Redmi Watch 6 in the brand name’s portfolio. 19659001 Both of them will feature over 140 sports modes, heart rate and SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and naturally range tracking. Surprisingly, regardless of what the names may suggest, the Redmi Watch 6 Active will be more affordable than the Redmi Watch 6 Lite, going for EUR50 in the Eurozone, while the Lite design will opt for EUR60. 19659002 < img alt = width = 19459003 height = src = > < img alt = 19459002 width = height = 19459003 src = 19459021 > < img alt = 19459002 width = 19459003 height = src = 19459025 > 19659003 Redmi Watch 6 Active dripped renders 19659004 The Redmi Watch 6 Active will have a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen with a 390×450 resolution, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 470 mAh battery. The Redmi Watch 6 Lite will have a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with 410×502 resolution, a 9-axis movement sensing unit, multi-system GPS, and a speaker.

It has the exact same 470 mAh battery as the Active. < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = 19459029 > < img alt = 19459026 width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = > < img alt = width = height = 19459003 src = 19459049 > 19659006 Redmi Watch 6 Lite dripped renders It’s still uncertain when these are going to release, in addition to where – Europe is a provided because the dripped rates remain in euros, however we’re uncertain where else you’ll have the ability to purchase them. Stay tuned and we’ll let you understand when we learn more. Source