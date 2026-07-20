Hong Kong – Hong Kong films highlighted at 2026 Fantasia International Film Festival (with pictures)

Hong Kong motion pictures highlighted at 2026 Fantasia International Film Festival (with images) ***************************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Toronto) (Toronto ETO), together with the Film Development Fund, and the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), supported the screenings of 5 Hong Kong movies at the 2026 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, held from July 16 to August 2. The screenings showcased the vibrancy and imagination of Hong Kong’s movie market.

Speaking before the screening of “Unidentified Murder” on July 18 (Montreal time), the Director of the Toronto ETO, Mr Bill Wong, stated that the Toronto ETO is devoted to supporting Hong Kong movie screenings in Canada to display the vibrancy of Hong Kong’s innovative markets, and play its function as an East-meets-West centre for global cultural exchange.

“The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to film industry development and to supporting film production, and nurturing emerging directors, actors, and scriptwriters through funding schemes and industry development programmes,” stated Mr Wong. “Hong Kong also continues to promote international co-productions and cross-border collaborations, reinforcing its role as a unique cultural bridge.”

Mr Wong included that movie is an art kind that will go beyond borders, link varied cultures and inform stories that resonate with individuals from all strolls of life. He warmly welcomes audiences, suppliers, and market partners throughout Canada to find Hong Kong movie theater and work together with the city’s dynamic innovative sector to check out service chances.

The other Hong Kong movies included at the Festival are: “Blades of the Guardians” “The Delinquent” “Hong Kong Godfather”and “City War”