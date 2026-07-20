Hong Kong Customs spots 3 drug trafficking cases including inbound guests at airport (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs the other day (July 18) and today (July 19) found 3 drug trafficking cases including inbound air guests at Hong Kong International Airport, and took an overall of about 7 kgs of believed marijuana buds, about 15kg of presumed ketamine, about 1kg of thought drug and 587 tablets of believed Part I toxin, with an overall projected market price of about $7.9 million. A male and 2 females were detained.

In the very first case, a 33-year-old regional female shown up in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, the other day. Throughout custom-mades clearance, Customs officers discovered the batch of presumed marijuana buds with an approximated market price of about $1.3 million inside her check-in luggage. The lady was consequently apprehended.

In the 2nd case, a 49-year-old Taiwan woman guest got here in Hong Kong from Brussels, Belgium, today. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officers discovered the batch of believed ketamine with an approximated market price of about $5.9 million inside her check-in luggage, and the batch of presumed Part I toxin inside her carry-on lug bag. The female was consequently jailed.

In the 3rd case, a 48-year-old Japanese male guest showed up in Hong Kong from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officers discovered a batch of presumed drug with an approximated market price of about $0.7 million in the shoes used by him. He was consequently jailed.

The jailed lady in the very first case has actually been charged with one count of trafficking in a harmful drug and the case will be raised at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (July 20). The examinations of the 2nd and the 3rd case are continuous.

Custom-mades will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not to take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They should decline employing or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Customizeds will continue to use a danger evaluation technique and concentrate on picking guests from high-risk areas for clearance to fight multinational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a hazardous drug is a severe offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance, anybody who has any toxin consisted of in Part 1 of the Poisons List aside from in accordance with arrangements dedicates an offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $100,000 and jail time for 2 years.

Members of the general public might report any thought drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online kind (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).