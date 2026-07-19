Hong Kong – Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital

Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital *****************************************************



​A sick 33-year-old male remand person in custody at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre died in a public hospital today (July 18).



The remand person in custody suffered from lymphoma. He required continuous medical care and follow-up treatment at the institution hospital and public hospitals. On June 6, he was sent to a public hospital for treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 5.54pm today.



The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.



The person in custody was remanded for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug in 2026.