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Hong Kong – Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
66

Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital

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     ​A sick 33-year-old male remand person in custody at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre died in a public hospital today (July 18).
         
     The remand person in custody suffered from lymphoma. He required continuous medical care and follow-up treatment at the institution hospital and public hospitals. On June 6, he was sent to a public hospital for treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 5.54pm today.
         
     The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.
         
     The person in custody was remanded for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug in 2026.

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