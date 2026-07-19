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Hong Kong – Supporting start-ups on tech frontier

By
Leslie Atkins
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Supporting start-ups on tech frontier

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The inaugural Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) Incubation Programme provides customized financing and assistance to assist start-ups at various development phases scale up, with 108 companies chosen in the plan’s very first mate.

The HSITP Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vincent Ma, spoke with news.gov.hk about the choice procedure, while an agent from a taking part innovation business went over the program’s effect on its growth.

The story is offered at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature/ from today (July 19) in text and video format.

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