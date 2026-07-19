Weekly survey results: things are looking grim for the Nothing Phone (4b)

Things are looking grim for the Absolutely Nothing Phone (4b) — to have a battling opportunity, the phone requires a cost cut and it requires it now. The arise from recently’s survey program this rather plainly. Even if the phone gets great evaluations– which’s a huge “if” offered its specifications– couple of individuals would be transformed into fans.

What failed? Well, in recently’s survey we compared the (4b) to the Nothing Phone (4a)– however one commenter states that we ought to have compared it to the older Nothing Phone (3a). Oof.

There are numerous discomfort points– sluggish, non-expandable storage, reasonably weak chipset, just 3 OS updates, little video camera sensing unit and, naturally, the prices.

Some individuals are thinking about getting the (4a) rather as the rate premium is typically rather little. Or nonexistent if you discover a discount, though typically we’re seeing the 12/256GB alternative marked down.

Hey, a minimum of the (4a) has a 12/256GB variation– the (4b) is offered in an 8/128GB setup practically solely, the one exception being the 8/256GB variation for India. India likewise gets a larger battery, 6,000 mAh vs. 5,200 mAh for the remainder of the world. Here’s the rate table from last time (not consisting of any discount rates and discounts that you might discover).

Absolutely nothing Phone (3a) Lite (4b) (4a)

EU EUR250 EUR330 EUR350

UK ₤ 250 ₤ 300 ₤ 380

IN – 35,000 40,000

Naturally, there are lots of mid-rangers to select from – ones that stand apart with their electronic cameras or their chipsets or their batteries. Those present an even larger difficulty than the (4a), evaluating by the survey results.

Carl Pei and co. much better return to the drawing board– without any brand-new flagship this year and the cancellation of the CMF Phone 3 Pro, Nothing just has the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro this year. The (4b) will land without a splash.

Absolutely Nothing Phone (4a) 5G

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256GB 8GB RAM EUR 389.00 ₤ 399.00 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 403.00 ₤ 449.00