Samsung acknowledges the Galaxy S26 Ultra red screen issue, a repair is underway

Not long after the Galaxy S26 Ultra release, reports online about a red screen concern began appearing. Up previously, nobody understood what the underlying cause was, and numerous hypothesized that it was a hardware issue associated to the first-generation Privacy Display OLED.

< img width ="1200" height ="870" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-s26-ultra-red-screen-fix/gallery/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Samsung acknowledges the Galaxy S26 Ultra red screen problem, a fix is underway">

Samsung came out with a main declaration, and an executive even discussed what’s triggering the problem. Ends up, it’s not a hardware issue, and it’s fixable through a software application upgrade. According to Samsung’s officer, the color balance might turn reddish when the OLED is exposed to strong ambient lighting. To deal with the problem, Samsung is preparing a software application upgrade that will fix the color balance.

The software application repair isn’t out yet, so if you are in a rush and the red screen troubles you, a check out to one of Samsung’s service centers may be required.

Regardless of the frustrating issue, it’s at least assuring to understand that this isn’t a defective OLED screen issue, however a software application one that’s relatively quickly fixable.

Still, we are having our doubts. The declaration from Samsung does not discuss why the problem appeared after a while, and it does not discuss why the red/magenta shade appears just in particular parts of the screen.

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