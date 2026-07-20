When Ajith demanded viewing very first day-first program of Vijay’s Sarkar

(L) Ajith and Vijay; (R) Sarkar still Upgraded on : 20 Jul 2026, 5:35 am Manufacturer Raahul A of Romeo Pictures has actually shared an anecdote about Ajith Kumar that, according to him, shows the star’s regard for both his fans and fellow star Vijay. Speaking in a current interview, Raahul remembered dealing with Ajith throughout the shooting of Viswasam in Pune. He exposed that Ajith had actually understood for a while that Raahul was an ardent Vijay fan. Throughout the Vivegam shoot, the star had actually obviously asked him about the type of movies he viewed, to which Raahul had actually responded that he never ever missed out on a Vijay release on its opening day. “I always watch Vijay sir’s films on the first day,” he had actually informed Ajith, though he confessed he had actually forgotten the discussion later on.

According to Raahul, the occurrence unfolded when Sarkar was preparing for its Diwali release in 2018, while the Viswasam group was recording in Pune. The team had actually at first gone over sending out Ajith home to Chennai for the celebration while the service technicians continued shooting. Ajith declined the concept. Remembering the star’s action, Raahul stated Ajith informed him, “When all these technicians and lightmen are staying here and working, how can I alone go to Chennai and celebrate Diwali? I’ll celebrate it here with everyone.”

Raahul admitted that his own issue at the time was missing out on the first-day-first-show of SarkarHe had actually even scheduled tickets in Pune after understanding he would not have the ability to see the movie in Chennai, as he generally did.