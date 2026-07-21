Hong Kong – LegCo Members begin on 2nd day of National Affairs Study Visit in Beijing (with images)

LegCo Members begin on 2nd day of National Affairs Study Visit in Beijing (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The following is provided on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

Members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) today (July 20) started on the 2nd day of the National Affairs Study Visit in Beijing. They went to exchange sessions and thematic workshops at the National Academy of Governance (NAG) to deepen their understanding on how to enhance the quality of LegCo’s work, the holistic method to nationwide security and social governance, along with the worldwide financial and political landscape, consequently reinforcing Members’ ability of broad and tactical thinking.

In the early morning, Members participated in the opening event for the Study Visit and a sharing session on how to enhance the quality and requirement of LegCo’s work. Members acquired an extensive understanding that, as an important part of the governing group of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), they should perform their responsibilities vigilantly and play an essential function in the reform and advancement of the HKSAR under the executive-led system. They need to likewise react to the people’ earnest expectations of LegCo Members through premium involvement in politics and policy consideration.

In the afternoon, Members went to a thematic workshop to study the application of the holistic method to nationwide security for enhancing the requirement of social governance. Through evaluating numerous domestic and foreign cases about the threats to nationwide security, Members discovered that when avoiding and managing nationwide security threats, danger evaluation, organisational mobilisation, combined command, and emergency situation rescue are all crucial elements in attaining the total safe and secure advancement of society.

Members then participated in a thematic workshop on the analysis of the worldwide relations landscape to acquire additional understanding on the existing political turbulence and modifications. Members likewise exchanged views and shared point of views with the speaker on Hong Kong’s functions and obligations under the complex and ever-evolving global political landscape at present.

At night, Members participated in a welcome supper at the NAG.

Members will continue with the Study Visit program tomorrow (July 21), that includes participating in thematic workshops.

Click on this link to see the video emphasize these days’s Study Visit.