Hong Kong – SCMA gos to Shenzhen (with images)

SCMA sees Shenzhen (with pictures) **********************************

The Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Miss Janice Tse Siu-wa, went to Shenzhen today (July 20) to consult with leaders of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the Shenzhen Municipal Government and the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Co-operation Zone of Shenzhen Municipality (Qianhai Authority) to collect their views in getting ready for Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and to discover the current advancements in Qianhai.

Miss Tse consulted with member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Director General of the Qianhai Authority, Mr Wang Shourui, and the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shenzhen, Ms Li Lirong, to check out methods to deepen co-operation in between Hong Kong and Shenzhen with concerns to Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, and to support Qianhai in continuing to utilize its function as a significant co-operation platform to pursue more policy advancements on a pilot basis.

“The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is working at full speed to draw up Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, which will set out the city’s development vision and strategic directions for the next five years. The Plan will definitely have a close connection with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), of which Hong Kong is a part. Hong Kong will work more closely with Shenzhen to jointly explore forward-looking and strategic development directions, and to leverage respective strengths to promote the development of the GBA,” stated Miss Tse.

The Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Miss Pamela Lam, was amongst the authorities signing up with the go to.