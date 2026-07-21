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Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs finds presumed cases of prohibited importing of animals (with images)

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Hong Kong Customs identifies presumed cases of unlawful importing of animals (with pictures)

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Hong Kong Customs today (July 20) found 2 presumed cases of unlawful importing of animals at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point. 3 presumed unlawfully imported live felines with an overall projected market price of about $36,000 were taken.

Custom-mades officers today obstructed a 59-year-old inbound Mainland male traveler and a 58-year-old inbound Mainland female guest at the Arrival Hall of the Control Point. Upon evaluation, 2 live felines and one live feline were taken from their knapsacks respectively. The 2 guests were consequently detained. The cases were turned over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up examination.

Custom-mades advises the general public that importing animals into Hong Kong without a legitimate authorization is an offense.

Under the Rabies Regulation, anybody condemned of unlawfully importing animals, carcasses or animal items is accountable to an optimum fine of $50,000 and jail time for one year.

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