Healing Turns Into Horror: Ceiling Fan Falls On Patient’s Bed, Killing Him In Grim Exposure Of Pathetic Infrastructure At Delhi Govt Hospital

New Delhi: In a shocking spectacle of tragic irony, a 42-year-old man who went to Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment lost his life hours after a ceiling fan dislodged and fell on his bed on Saturday night. The tragic incident has exposed the pathetic infrastructure at the Delhi government-run facility.

The patient, identified as MD Akbar, had been admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital by his brother following complaints of hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia. While Akbar was being administered treatment by a nursing staff, the fan suddenly dislodged and fell on him. The nursing staff was also injured in the incident.

Akbar died hours after the horrific accident.

A hospital staff said, “The fan fell directly onto the patient’s bed while treatment was being administered. The nursing officer attending to him also sustained injuries in the incident.”

Notably, the death certificate mentions hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia as the cause of the patient’s death.

A member of the public said, “A hospital is meant to be a place of healing—not another source of tragedy.” Another questioned, “Are we just cockroaches for the system? Isn’t there any accountability?”

Hospital Issues Statement

In an official statement, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital’s Additional Medical Superintendent Parveen Kumar said, “On 18.07.2026 at approximately 9:30 PM, information was received from the ward staff that a ceiling fan had fallen from the ceiling in one of the cubicles of Ward 27. Immediately upon receipt of the information, the PWD maintenance team reached the site, secured the affected area, removed the damaged ceiling fan, and restored the facility by replacing the defective fan with a new ceiling fan.”

The hospital added that an inspection was carried out following the incident. During inspection, it was observed that the fan shaft had fractured, leading to its collapse. “Such failure of the fan shaft is highly unusual and is not expected under normal operating conditions. The incidence shall be investigated in detail by the hospital authorities,” the hospital added.

“It is pertinent to mention that no major injury was sustained by any patient, attendant, or healthcare worker due to the incident.”

The hospital noted that the patient on whom the fan fell had been admitted in the hospital in unconscious condition and was being treated for uncontrolled hypertension with stroke/encephalopathy complicated by aspiration pneumonia with respiratory failure.

The hospital claimed that the the patient was assessed clinically immediately after the incident and “no signs of external injury” was found.

“The cause of death of the patient has been his existing medical condition and not related to the incident.”

“The patient was thoroughly examined to evaluate for any injury related to the impact of the falling fan, however no signs of external injury were present. The patient expired from his medical issues respiratory failure…The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives,” the hospital stated.

It is to be noted that this is not an isolated incident reported from a hospital. The GTB Hospital incident comes just days after a senior doctor suffered injuries after a fan and ceiling plaster fell on him when he was attending to patients in the outpatient department (OPD) of a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The terrifying incident took place at the Satellite Hospital located in the Kala Kuan area of Alwar city.