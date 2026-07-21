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Did Vijay’s Jana Nayagan movie group leakage it? H Vinoth discusses what occurred

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< time datetime ="2026-07-21T05:54:00.206Z" title="2026-07-21 05:54"> 21 Jul 2026, 5:54 am

The notorious leakage of CM Vijay’s upcoming movie Jana Nayagan continues to be among the most talked-about debates surrounding the movie. Now, opening about the event, the movie’s director, H Vinoth, has actually dismissed the enduring speculation that the leakage stemmed from within the core group, while exposing how the cops ultimately found the supposed source.

Discussing the psychological toll the event took, Vinoth informed Behindwoods “It was a huge heartbreak. It took us a long time to deal with it. This wasn’t something that could ever be fixed. It was completely beyond our control.”

Dealing with rumours that the makers had actually intentionally dripped the movie to produce promotion for Vijay, who was objecting to the elections then, he stated such theories ignored Vijay’s appeal. “I believe he would have succeeded regardless—whether the film leaked or had never even been made,” he stated.

The director likewise turned down accusations that the group itself had actually dripped the movie. According to him, the examination discovered no proof of any internal digital transfer. “The leaked footage clearly contained editing reference marks, so investigators knew it had originated from the editing stage. Everyone on the editing team was questioned. They even coordinated directly with Google to check whether any files had been leaked through Google Drive. Eventually, they concluded that no such digital leak had occurred.”

He even more exposed that detectives later on traced the leakage to a freelance editor who supposedly copied the video onto a hard drive. “According to the investigation, he copied the footage when others had stepped out, assembled the reels, synced the sound, and watched the completed film with around 15 people in the room. From there, it slowly spread through their friends, partners and acquaintances,” he stated.

The director kept that a number of concerns stay unanswered. “Even when the police interrogated him aggressively, he never revealed anything. When I met him, he simply fell at my feet, cried and asked for forgiveness. We still don’t know whether someone else was behind him or whether the leak was orchestrated.”

The leakage, which saw significant parts of Jana Nayagan surface area online throughout production, had actually triggered extreme dispute, with numerous theories emerging about how the video footage had actually left from the modifying space. The editor likewise declared that the authorities later on notified the court that around 1.2 crore individuals had actually viewed the dripped variation.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain. The movie includes music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and modifying by Pradeep E Ragav. Billed as Vijay’s last movie before his full-fledged political profession, the movie is slated to strike theatres on July 23, 2026.

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