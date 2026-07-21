Ramco Cements crosses 1000 crore in disposal of non-core possessions in FY26

P.R.Venketrama Raja, Managing Director, The Ramco Cements

Chennai-headquartered The Ramco Cements has actually reinforced its balance sheet in FY26 by monetising around 1000 crore in non-core properties.

“Maintaining monetary discipline stayed a concern throughout the year. We methodically monetised non-core possessions and crossed 1,000 crores in overall disposals versus our two-year target,” PR Venketrama Raja Managing Director, The Ramco Cements, stated in his letter to investors, as part of the business’s yearly report. “We released the earnings to lower net financial obligation while continuing to buy capability and performance,” he included.

He kept in mind that this assisted Ramco end the year with a “less leveraged platform from which to perform our next stage of development.”

Ramco likewise anticipates their emerging organization section of the Construction Chemicals service to clock 2,000 crores of earnings over the next 5 years. “We stay positive in this aspiration, supported by the organization’s development momentum and the strong channel network, brand name, and item architecture currently in location,” he stated.

The sector produced incomes of 349.4 crores under the ‘Hard Worker’ brand name. “We enhanced this company through a broadening item portfolio and much deeper influencer engagement supported by our technical services program,” Raja stated.

3 essential concerns

Moving into FY27, Ramco stated it is concentrated on 3 essential concerns. These consist of increase operations, deepening channel existence by enhancing the next generation of dealership relationships and 3rd by sustaining monetary momentum through margin healing, expenses management, and minimizing net financial obligation.

The structural need motorists stay strongly in location, Raja stated.

The CEO stated energy optimisation stayed an essential concern throughout the year.

“In FY26, 40% of our energy requirements are satisfied through green power, with all renewable resource possessions totally owned by the business and its completely owned subsidiary, making sure energy security and sustainability without reliance on group slave or third-party ownership structures.,” he stated.

Released on July 21, 2026