From Terraced Farms to Urban Kitchens: How ‘Hillsome’ is Bringing Uttarakhand’s Culinary Heritage to the Mainstream

DEHRADUN, July 21 — In the era of mass-produced, chemically engineered groceries, a quiet culinary revolution is brewing in the villages of Kumaon and Garhwal. Hillsome, an emerging food brand, has launched its ‘PeakPure’ range, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional high-altitude farming and modern Indian kitchens.

Rather than relying on aggressive marketing campaigns, the brand is betting big on authenticity, transparent sourcing, and the rich culinary storytelling of Uttarakhand. Guided by their core philosophy, “Unka haath, hamari pehchaan” (Their hands, our identity), Hillsome aims to preserve generational farming practices while offering nutrient-dense staples to health-conscious consumers across India.

At the heart of this launch are three distinct regional staples that the brand believes deserve a permanent place in the modern pantry.

1. A2 Badri Cow Ghee – Liquid Gold: The Return of Bilona A2 Badri

Commercial ghee production has long favoured speed over substance, but Hillsome is reverting to the labour-intensive bilona method.

The process begins with native Badri cows, a resilient local breed that grazes freely on natural Himalayan pasture rather than being confined to commercial feedlots.

. Local women set the milk into curd using traditional methods before hand-churning it with a wooden stirrer (bilona) to separate the makhan (butter).

. This butter is then slow-cooked over a low flame. The result is a distinctly aromatic, grainy, and crumbly A2 ghee free from additives or dilution.

. Richer in flavour than mass-market alternatives, it is being positioned both as a nostalgic addition to dal tadka and a modern wellness supplement for morning coffee routines.

2. Raw Himalayan Honey – Unfiltered and Raw: Himalayan Honey

Untouched by Factories

The Indian honey market has faced intense scrutiny over adulteration and heavy processing. Hillsome’s counter to this is its raw Himalayan Honey, sourced directly from forest and orchard beekeepers across Uttarakhand.

Unlike conventional store-bought options, this honey avoids industrial heating and ultra-filtration. Because it remains raw, its flavour profile shifts seasonally based on local blooms-ranging from wildflower to mustard and deep forest varieties.

The brand emphasizes that the natural crystallization of the honey during colder months is a hallmark of its pure, unadulterated state.

3. Pahadi Daals – High-Altitude Powerhouses: The Nutrient-Dense

High-altitude farming, the way Uttarakhand has always done it

Long before high-protein diets became a digital trend, the communities of Uttarakhand relied on resilient, nutrient-dense pulses grown on stepped terrace farms. Hillsome is introducing several regional variants that are rarely found outside the hill state:

. Gahat (Kulath) Dal: An earthy staple traditionally consumed in winter as a thick soup or funga.

. Bhatt Dal: A local black soybean variety famously roasted and simmered into Bhatt ki churkani, a protein-dense regional curry.

. High-Altitude Rajma: Mountain-grown kidney beans that require a slower cooking time but deliver a significantly deeper flavour profile than varieties grown in the plains.

Preserving Tradition, One Meal at a Time

As urban consumers increasingly seek out clean food systems with traceable origins, Hillsome’s PeakPure line offers a direct connection to the agrarian heritage of the Himalayas.

By partnering directly with local women’s collectives, farmers, and apiaries, the venture provides a vital economic pipeline for hill communities facing migration challenges.

Bringing these products into the kitchen is no longer just a choice about nutrition-it is an active step toward keeping Uttarakhand’s ancient agricultural traditions alive.

Explore the full PeakPure range at Hillsome – bringing the Himalayas to your kitchen.

www.Hillsome.com