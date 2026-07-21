Avengers: Doomsday trailer exposes Dr Doom is more powerful than Thanos; here’s how

(L) Dr Doom in Avengers: Doomsday; (R) Stormbreaker and Thanos in Infinity War

Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-07-21T05:30:35.059Z" title="2026-07-21 05:30"> 21 Jul 2026, 5:30 am

Hardly a couple of hours following the unveiling of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, theories about the upcoming movie including Dr Doom as the supreme supervillain have actually currently begun virally making the rounds on social networks. While videos have actually begun evaluating why the brand-new Avengers are all reuniting, there’s one essential information from the trailer that a lot of missed out on.

The last time all the Avengers joined was for Avengers: Endgameto beat Thanos and bring back the other half of humankind. It took them 2 movies, specifically Avengers: Infinity War and Endgamefor them to bring the villain to an end. Since End ofthe world was revealed, a repeating concern was whether Dr Doom is more powerful than Thanos.