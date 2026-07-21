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Avengers: Doomsday trailer exposes Dr Doom is more powerful than Thanos; here’s how

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Leslie Atkins
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(L) Dr Doom in Avengers: Doomsday; (R) Stormbreaker and Thanos in Infinity War

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< time datetime="2026-07-21T05:30:35.059Z" title="2026-07-21 05:30"> 21 Jul 2026, 5:30 am

Hardly a couple of hours following the unveiling of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, theories about the upcoming movie including Dr Doom as the supreme supervillain have actually currently begun virally making the rounds on social networks. While videos have actually begun evaluating why the brand-new Avengers are all reuniting, there’s one essential information from the trailer that a lot of missed out on.

The last time all the Avengers joined was for Avengers: Endgameto beat Thanos and bring back the other half of humankind. It took them 2 movies, specifically Avengers: Infinity War and Endgamefor them to bring the villain to an end. Since End ofthe world was revealed, a repeating concern was whether Dr Doom is more powerful than Thanos.

Plainly, considered that the Avengers are even coming together, it shows that Dr Doom is undoubtedly mightier than Thanos. A scene from the trailer puts the doubts to rest, when and for all. Before we concern the part in the End ofthe world trailer, it is essential to take a trip back to Infinity Warwhere Thor, together with Groot, Rocket and Eitri, brings to life Stormbreaker.

We have actually seen the axe-like weapon, comparable to the Mjolnir, however more effective with the capability to summon the bifrost, allowing Thor to take a trip the 9 worlds as he wants. The movie likewise develops that the weapon can subduing the 6 Infinity Stones, as shown by Thor’s solo effort. at eliminating Thanos, even when he has all 6 stones in Infinity War

Thor assaulting Thanos with Stormbreaker

Now, pertaining to the look in the End ofthe world trailer, we see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor coming in person with Robert Downey Jr’s Dr Victor Van Doom, with confidence wielding his ever-powerful Stormbreaker. Much to our surprise, Dr Doom subdues the stormbreaker without breaking a sweat, making it amply clear that he is a much larger supervillain than Thanos.

Helmed by the Russo bros, Avengers: Doomsday combines the Wakandans, Talokians, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Thor, Hulk and Captain America from the initial Avengers. The movie is getting ready to open in theatres on December 18.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals Dr Doom is stronger than Thanos; here's how" width ="100%" height ="100%" >

Dr Doom stopping the stormbreaker with his 2 fingers

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