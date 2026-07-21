Jana Nayagan brand-new promotion functions Vijay in CM avatar; stimulates conversations on social networks

Pictures of Vijay’s shift in Jana Nayagan’s brand-new promotion Upgraded on : 21 Jul 2026, 5:26 am Star Vijay’s upcoming movie Jana Nayagan hasn’t simply raised anticipation as the actor-turned-Chief Minister’s swansong, however likewise as a reflection of his political journey and suitables. As an extension of that, the makers of the actioner have actually now launched a brand-new discount which includes a subtle nod to the previous star’s shift into politics and likewise has the viral hand gesture that he made at the Tamil Nadu assembly just recently. The brief 18-second-long promotion functions Vijay combating jerks and developing his power as the background roars the highly-popular’Raavana Mavandaatune. Towards completion of the video, Vijay has a blink-and-you-miss-it shift from star Vijay playing his character in Jana Nayagan to CM C Joseph Vijay, and one if it likewise has the hand gesture he made at the Tamil Nadu assembly. The video, which has actually now been shared commonly and produced countless views, has actually triggered conversations on social networks, leaving fans thrilled in addition to psychological for his goodbye from movie theater. The event occurred a couple of weeks ago when CM Vijay concluded an intense assembly speech by significantly mimicing previous CM MK Stalin’s viral “it’s all finished” hand gesture. Indicating the empty opposition benches after a DMK walkout, Vijay looked for the Speaker’s approval before performing the slashed-hand indication, triggering cheers from TVK members.

It is yet to be understood if the modifications will be seen in the last variation of the movie as H Vinoth just recently exposed that there have actually been no significant modifications made in Jana Nayaganspecifically after the current assembly elections.

It is popular that Jana Nayagan is striking theatres on July 23 after a seven-month-long fight lawfully and with the censor board. The movie just recently cleared censorship rules with an A certificate after 12 cuts/modidifications were recommended by the board. The movie’s uncut variation will be readily available for audiences in the UK.

Advance reserving numbers have actually increased throughout the state and has actually exceeded Rs 15 crore on its opening day in the domestic market. Trade site Sacnilkhas actually forecasted that the political action drama is most likely to open at about Rs 50-60 crore in India.

The upcoming movie boasts a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.