Silambarasan-Ramkumar Balakrishnan movie dropped; Aakash Baskaran exposes factor

(L) Silambarasan and Tamilarasan Pachamuthu; (R) STR49 Upgraded on : 21 Jul 2026, 4:47 am Star Silambarasan and Parking-popularity director Ramkumar Balakrishnan were slated to team up on a movie that was tentatively entitled STR49Production of the movie was stopped, and Silambarasan moved on to other tasks, consisting of Vetrimaaran’s ArasanNow, the movie’s manufacturer has actually verified that the movie has actually been shelved. The movie was suggested to be backed by Aakash Baskaran, under his Dawn Pictures banner. As manufacturer, has actually formerly bankrolled Idli Kadai and ParasakthiJust recently, he made his directorial launching with Idhayam Murali, which was likewise produced under his home banner. In a current interview on Chai with Chitrathe director-producer put an end to rumours about restoring the movie.

He stated, “Silambarasan sir has some issues with the script. So his film with Ramkumar Balakrishnan has been dropped.” The production banner has another movie under its cat– Dhanush’s D56 with Tamilarasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu popularity.

Discussing that movie, Aakash included, “This film is very much on track, and we will commence production soon. In fact, we have even sold the film’s OTT rights. Dhanush films have a great OTT market.” Dhanush is anticipated to start striving this movie after D55helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.