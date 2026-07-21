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Home Books Silambarasan-Ramkumar Balakrishnan movie dropped; Aakash Baskaran exposes factor

Silambarasan-Ramkumar Balakrishnan movie dropped; Aakash Baskaran exposes factor

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Leslie Atkins
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(L) Silambarasan and Tamilarasan Pachamuthu; (R) STR49

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21 Jul 2026, 4:47 am

Star Silambarasan and Parking-popularity director Ramkumar Balakrishnan were slated to team up on a movie that was tentatively entitled STR49Production of the movie was stopped, and Silambarasan moved on to other tasks, consisting of Vetrimaaran’s ArasanNow, the movie’s manufacturer has actually verified that the movie has actually been shelved.

The movie was suggested to be backed by Aakash Baskaran, under his Dawn Pictures banner. As manufacturer, has actually formerly bankrolled Idli Kadai and ParasakthiJust recently, he made his directorial launching with Idhayam Murali, which was likewise produced under his home banner. In a current interview on Chai with Chitrathe director-producer put an end to rumours about restoring the movie.

He stated, “Silambarasan sir has some issues with the script. So his film with Ramkumar Balakrishnan has been dropped.” The production banner has another movie under its cat– Dhanush’s D56 with Tamilarasan Pachamuthu of Lubber Pandhu popularity.

Discussing that movie, Aakash included, “This film is very much on track, and we will commence production soon. In fact, we have even sold the film’s OTT rights. Dhanush films have a great OTT market.” Dhanush is anticipated to start striving this movie after D55helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Surprisingly, D56 was at first a cooperation in between Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, with Vels Film International on board as manufacturers. That movie has actually been postponed and the Tamilarasan Pachamuthu movie has actually ended up being D56The movie will mark Aakash Baskaran’s 2nd partnership with Dhanush.

Aakash Baskaran’s Idhayam Murali stars Atharvaa, Kayadu Lohar, Preity Mukhundhan, Fahadh Faasil, Dravid Selvam, Rakshan, Sudhakar, Niharika, Thaman, and Angeline, to name a few. The movie struck theatres on July 10 and opened to mainly favorable evaluations. The movie has actually made more than Rs 20 crore at package workplace in India alone.

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