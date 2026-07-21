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Business Director Suri exits Dhruva Sarja movie after months of preparation By Leslie Atkins - 74

Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-07-21T04:10:00.259Z" title="2026-07-21 04:10"> 21 Jul 2026, 4:10 am After months of advancement and comprehensive pre-production, director Suri has actually stepped far from his much-discussed partnership with Dhruva Sarja. The industrial performer, which had actually created significant buzz in the market, was anticipated to be backed by Manish Shah’s Goldmines Telefilms, the banner likewise producing Dhruva’s continuous movie Lawbreaker Verifying the advancement to us, Suri states the choice came from unpredictability surrounding the task’s timeline. “There is a long story, but to cut it short, cinematographer Satya Hegde introduced me to Dhruva Sarja. From there, our team got to work. We prepared everything, from a bound English script and character sketches to the budget, schedules and planning, which was sent to the production house. After several meetings, we were all set to begin,” states Suri.

The director discussed that the star’s existing dedication is taking longer, which has actually modified the course of the job.”After KD, Dhruva has been occupied with Criminal, and that is taking more time than expected. As a team, we felt the atmosphere was not allowing us to move forward. There is investment, there is time involved, and I cannot keep giving reasons for delays. My team also has to be taken care of. At some point, I had to take a stand.”

Suri exposed that the movie had actually reached a sophisticated phase of preparation. “We were ready for the shoot. I had script reading sessions with Dhruva, and we had almost completed everything needed to go on floors.”

Regardless of stepping away in the meantime, the filmmaker firmly insists the task has actually not been shelved. “This subject is meant for Dhruva Sarja, and I still want to make it with him. He is genuinely interested in working with me, but it should happen only when he can completely commit himself to our film. I want him to finish his current responsibilities first, and when the time is right, we will return to this project.”