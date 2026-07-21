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Home Books Director Suri exits Dhruva Sarja movie after months of preparation

Director Suri exits Dhruva Sarja movie after months of preparation

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Leslie Atkins
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< time datetime="2026-07-21T04:10:00.259Z" title="2026-07-21 04:10"> 21 Jul 2026, 4:10 am

After months of advancement and comprehensive pre-production, director Suri has actually stepped far from his much-discussed partnership with Dhruva Sarja. The industrial performer, which had actually created significant buzz in the market, was anticipated to be backed by Manish Shah’s Goldmines Telefilms, the banner likewise producing Dhruva’s continuous movie Lawbreaker

Verifying the advancement to us, Suri states the choice came from unpredictability surrounding the task’s timeline. “There is a long story, but to cut it short, cinematographer Satya Hegde introduced me to Dhruva Sarja. From there, our team got to work. We prepared everything, from a bound English script and character sketches to the budget, schedules and planning, which was sent to the production house. After several meetings, we were all set to begin,” states Suri.

The director discussed that the star’s existing dedication is taking longer, which has actually modified the course of the job.”After KD, Dhruva has been occupied with Criminal, and that is taking more time than expected. As a team, we felt the atmosphere was not allowing us to move forward. There is investment, there is time involved, and I cannot keep giving reasons for delays. My team also has to be taken care of. At some point, I had to take a stand.”

Suri exposed that the movie had actually reached a sophisticated phase of preparation. “We were ready for the shoot. I had script reading sessions with Dhruva, and we had almost completed everything needed to go on floors.”

Regardless of stepping away in the meantime, the filmmaker firmly insists the task has actually not been shelved. “This subject is meant for Dhruva Sarja, and I still want to make it with him. He is genuinely interested in working with me, but it should happen only when he can completely commit himself to our film. I want him to finish his current responsibilities first, and when the time is right, we will return to this project.”

In the meantime, Suri is moving his focus in other places, hinting that a person of his long-pending concepts, Kaage Bangaramight be restored. “I will soon come back with interesting details about my next film,” states the filmmaker, who stays positive regardless of the problem. “We have a fantastic script. Every hurdle teaches you something. I believe every long gap leads to something better. Even if I don’t have a film on the floors, I am always working around cinema.”

The director likewise shared his ideas on the altering market. “Today, people have lost faith. With AI, there is a lot of suspicion. You cannot bluff people anymore. Audiences are watching everything closely. They have developed good taste, and they are looking for strong content and honest concepts. That is what filmmakers have to deliver.”

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