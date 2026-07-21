Active monsoon trims UP rain deficit; orange alert till July 22

Uttar Pradesh’s monsoon gathered momentum over the weekend, trimming the state’s rainfall deficit to 27% from 29% and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to retain an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain till July 22. Even as widespread showers brought relief across many districts, Lucknow’s rainfall deficit widened to 52%. For representation only (File photo)

The improvement in the state’s rainfall followed the weakening of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and an increase in monsoon inflow from the region.

“Following the weakening of the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and an increase in monsoon inflow from the region, the monsoon trough has strengthened and become active. It now extends close to its normal position, passing through Hardoi and Varanasi towards the northwest Bay of Bengal,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

“In view of the resulting widespread rainfall across the state, a Yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places has been issued following the earlier Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall valid until July 22,” he added.

Lucknow among worst-hit by rainfall shortage

Despite Sunday’s showers, Lucknow’s rainfall deficit climbed to 52%, with the city receiving 109.8 mm of rain against the normal 229.5 mm so far this monsoon.

Rainfall shortages remain high across several eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, with Prayagraj recording a 51% deficit, Varanasi 48%, Kanpur Dehat 61%, Jaunpur 72% and Bhadohi 89%.

Overall, East Uttar Pradesh is facing a rainfall deficit of 38%, compared with 9% in West Uttar Pradesh, which has received much higher rainfall this season.

During the past 24 hours, Barabanki recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 118.8 mm. Other areas receiving substantial rain included Baberu in Banda (85.6 mm), Banda (80.6 mm), Bhinga in Shravasti (79.4 mm), Rath in Hamirpur (70 mm) and Bilaspur in Rampur (68.9 mm).

Lucknow remained largely overcast and recorded 5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29°C and 27.4°C, respectively.

More rain likely across the state

The IMD has forecast an overcast sky with intermittent rain and thundershowers in Lucknow on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 25°C, respectively, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain also likely.

Across Uttar Pradesh, rain or thundershowers are expected at most places. Heavy rain is likely at a few places, with very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for about 30 districts, warning of a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. The districts include Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Jalaun, among others.