Hong Kong – SEE starts check out to Qinghai (with pictures)

SEE starts check out to Qinghai (with pictures) *****************************************

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, started his check out to Qinghai today (July 20), getting in touch with individuals’s Government of Qinghai Province, the Department of Ecology and Environment of Qinghai Province, and the Qinghai Provincial Energy Administration.

In the early morning, Mr Tse initially went to Qinghai’s “window of ecology” keeping an eye on system, to discover how the system uses a high-definition remote network video tracking system and AI automation and analytics innovation. The system carries out long-distance, massive and extensive real-time high-definition video tracking of common eco-friendly locations, natural landscapes and wildlife throughout the province. It likewise helps with examinations, regulative and police actions on environmental and environmental management.

Mr Tse then contacted the Vice-Governor of individuals’s Government of Qinghai Province, Mr Liu Tao. Mr Tse stated that Hong Kong and Qinghai have actually co-operated constantly on elements such as eco-friendly and environmental management, green and low-carbon markets, in addition to ecological innovation recently. It is hoped that with Hong Kong’s distinct benefits of having strong assistance from the motherland and being carefully linked to the world, Hong Kong can continue to utilize its functions as a “super connector” and a “super value-adder” to link the Mainland with the remainder of the world, additional broadening the space for co-operation in between the 2 locations.

Mr Tse likewise participated in a conference hosted by Mr Liu and took part in by the Communist Party Chief of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Qinghai Province, Mr Dong Yuyi, and authorities from other pertinent departments. Throughout the conference, both sides exchanged comprehensive views on reinforcing interaction on environmental and ecological policies and regulative systems, clinical research study and technological development co-operation, in addition to skill training.

In the afternoon, Mr Tse went to the Clean Energy and Green Computing Power Dispatch Centre of Qinghai Province and met the Director of the Qinghai Provincial Energy Administration, Mr Xu Haiming, to find out about Qinghai’s operate in promoting using zero-carbon energy. Mr Tse likewise discovered the real-time tracking of provincial tidy energy power generation and electrical power usage of essential energy-using business. Mr Tse stated that as Qinghai is the nationwide center for the tidy energy market, this check out might assist bring its sophisticated experience in establishing green and low-carbon electrical power to Hong Kong and help with Hong Kong’s detailed green shift.

Mr Tse and the delegation likewise went to the Museum of Natural Resources of Qinghai Province on the exact same day, to discover the geological advancement of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, in addition to regional efforts in securing natural deposits and the advancement of eco-friendly civilisation.

Mr Tse will continue his check out to Qinghai tomorrow (July 21).