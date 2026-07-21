Grand Opening of Lukfook Jewellery’s New VivoCity Shop

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (“Lukfook” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 0590) is happy to reveal the grand opening of Lukfook Jewellery’s Shop at VivoCity on 18 July. The grand opening event included visitors of honour consisting of Ms. Elsa Hung Director of Hong Kong Economic & & Trade Office, Ms. Gloria Chan, Director of HKTDC Limited, Singapore Branch, Mr. Ho Nai Chuen, Charles, President of Singapore Jewellers Association. They were accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of the Group, Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager, and Ms. Cassandra Gan, Head of Lukfook Jewellery Singapore store to reveal the brand-new store with all identified visitors.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Groupstated, “Lukfook has actually constantly been actively looking for abroad service chances. As one of the core economies in Southeast Asia, Singapore holds enormous market capacity. Through this entry with a new store image, we wish to develop an enjoyable and prominent shopping experience for both residents in Singapore and customers from all over the world. This permits the general public to experience Lukfook Jewellery’s premium jewellery and expert services, injecting brand-new stylish vigor into the regional jewellery market. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to assign resources to abroad growth and take market chances to more understand its business vision of ‘Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World’.”

VivoCity is among Singapore’s biggest shopping center, with an overall location of 140,000 square metres. It incorporates shopping, home entertainment and trendy living. The shopping center collects lots of worldwide prominent brand names and is a must-visit location for both regional homeowners and travelers. The Group securely thinks that, leveraging VivoCity’s premium area, this partnership will produce an effective synergy, enabling more abroad customers to experience the appeal and workmanship of “Lukfook”

Address: Shop 201, Level 1, VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore

Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group & (centre), Ms. Elsa Hung, Director of Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office(3rd left), Ms. Gloria Chan, Director of HKTDC Limited, Singapore Branch( 3rd right), Mr. Ho Nai Chuen, Charles, President of Singapore Jewellers Association (2nd left), Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of Lukfook Group (2nd right), Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager (1st left), and Ms. Cassandra Gan, Head of Lukfook Jewellery Singapore store (1st right), officiated the ribbon-cutting event

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The grand opening of the brand-new VivoCity store drew a dynamic crowd, developing a lively environment

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 0590)

The Group, established by a group of skilled jewellery professionals, is among the leading jewellery merchants in Hong Kong, China and Chinese Mainland. With the very first Lukfook Jewellery store developed in North Point, Hong Kong in 1991, it has actually constantly been promoting the service slogan of “Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation”. In May 1997, the Group was noted on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. We primarily participate in the sourcing, creating, wholesaling, hallmark licensing and selling of a range of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery items. Through multi-brand method to deal with the requirements of various consumers, the Group’s brand names, consisting of Lukfook Jewellery, 3DG Jewellery, Heirloom Fortune, Lukfook Joaillerie, Goldstyle, and Love LUKFOOK JEWELLERY, presently have an overall of around 2,900 points of sale in 13 nations and areas, crafting the finest jewellery and supplying quality services for clients. The Group will continue to determine brand-new service chances in the worldwide market and actively pursue more advancement in China and abroad markets in action to its business vision, “Brand of Lukfook, Sparkling the World”.

For additional information, please go to the main site of Lukfook Group at www.lukfook.com.



Subject: Press release summary