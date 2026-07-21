GA-ASI and KONGSBERG Advance JSM Integration for MQ-9B

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and KONGSBERG Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG) finished the System Requirements Review (SRR) and Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for the combination of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) weapon system onto MQ-9B. This style and combination effort is a collectively moneyed task by both business targeted at offering long-range strike ability for MQ-9B and its clients. These evaluations were effectively finished in Kongsberg, Norway, on June 30.

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MQ-9B is an industry-leading uncrewed airplane system( UAS)made by GA-ASI and consists of the SkyGuardian ® and SeaGuardian ® designs. KONGSBERG produces the JSM, a best-in-class weapon system for usage versus high-priority targets.

“We recognize the value JSM brings to our MQ-9B platform,” stated Niki Johnson, GA-ASI Vice President, International Capture and Government Affairs. “This integration effort shows how industry can effectively collaborate to integrate new capabilities and make them available quickly to our warfighters.”

MQ-9B is a long-endurance uncrewed platform that can carry out objectives over land and over water. JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface rocket for usage versus high-priority targets.

“Having JSM integrated onto an uncrewed air platform – the MQ-9B – enables a highly capable strike mission set that can be employed in conjunction with or independently of piloted aircraft. This is an operational capability that we’re seeing greater interest in across the defence sector,” stated Jens Gjestvang, Senior Vice President, Missiles and Aerostructures.

MQ-9Bs are multi-mission, multi-domain UAS that can run in all weather. MQ-9B airplane are being zipped the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, Belgian Defence, and the Japan Coast Guard. In addition, MQ-9B has actually been chosen by Canada, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Qatar, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in assistance of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has actually likewise been included in numerous U.S. Navy workouts, consisting of Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG secures individuals and crucial facilities – from deep sea to area. Through development, partnership, and decision, we establish innovations and options to serve the defense, security, and monitoring markets. KONGSBERG integrates military and civilian competence to drive fast development for defense, research study, and business applications. The JSM is a 5th generation strike rocket, crafted to avert sophisticated defence systems. The rocket has actually been picked by Norway, Japan, Australia, the United States and Germany.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s primary home builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator ® line of UAS has actually flown for over 30 years and consists of MQ-9A Reaper ®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle ®, MQ-20 Avenger ®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian ®/ SeaGuardian ®. The business is committed to offering long-endurance, multi-mission services that provide consistent situational awareness and quick strike.

For additional information, see www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are hallmarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., signed up in the United States and/or other nations.

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE:General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.



Subject: Press release summary