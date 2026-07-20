D.O. of EXO Eyed for ‘We Are the Zombie’

The idol-actor remains in talks for a significant K-drama return in a webtoon adjustment set inside a quarantined shopping center throughout a zombie break out.

D.O. of EXO (aka Doh Kyungsoo)remains in speak with play the lead function in the approaching zombie funny drama We Are the ZombieAccording to the Korea Heraldthe flexible idol-actor is set to go back to tv screens with this extremely prepared for live-action adjustment of a popular webtoon of the very same name. Reacting to the news, D.O.’s firm, Blitzway Entertainment, has actually verified that the script is among the tasks he’s evaluating with interest.

What sets this program apart is that We Are the Zombie intentionally moves far from common dark, gritty survival zombie thrillers. The series is more of an easy going spin on the category, concentrated on styles of healing, laughter, and daily connections instead of simply violence and scary. It’s an eccentric narrative set inside a metropolitan shopping center that is totally quarantined and cut off from the outdoors world after a mystical, unknown infection starts to spread out, setting off an instant lockdown.

And while the shopping mall becomes a death trap, the story focuses more on the unforeseen bonds and durable spirit of individuals left inside it. If D.O. signs up with the cast, he’ll play Kim In-jong, among the stranded.

In-jong is a dedicated male working various part-time tasks to manage. His intense schedule has actually made him somebody who dislikes unneeded problem. And yet he winds up a victim in the zombie break out throughout his see to the mall with pals. When the quarantine seals them in, In-jong actions forward, utilizing his survival impulses to assist the other survivors get through the scenario together.

Expectations are high since D.O., besides being the K-pop icon that he is, has actually constructed a remarkable filmography. The Chungmuro star has actually worked throughout varied categories, moving quickly from historic hits like 100 Days My Prince (2018) to revealing his atrocious side in the thriller The Manipulated (2025 ), while likewise being picked by the Korean Film Council as one of the 200 stars who exhibit today and future of Korean movie theater, which likewise consists of legends and stars like Yeon Yuh-jung, So Ji-sub, Jeon Do-yeon, Song Joong-ki and more.

We Are the Zombie is yet to reveal more information about the remainder of the cast, production, and release date. Additional updates are anticipated as the task progresses.