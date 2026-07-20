Gilmore Girls’ Ontario home up for sale

Have you ever imagined living like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore? If yes, then there’s excellent news for Gilmore Girls fans. Your house that looked like Lorelai and Rory’s home in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls has actually formally struck the marketplace in Canada with an asking cost of CAD $3.88 million (around USD $2.7 million).

The residential or commercial property, situated in the historical neighborhood of Unionville in Markham, Ontario, is being marketed for the very first time in almost 24 years, offering fans an uncommon chance to own an unforgettable piece of tv history.

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The initial Stars Hollow before Hollywood recreated it

When Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000, the imaginary town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, had actually not yet been constructed on the Warner Bros. lot. Rather, manufacturers selected the stunning streets of Unionville to bring the program’s comfortable small-town beauty to life. The area ended up being the background for numerous renowned places included in the pilot.

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Neighboring shooting areas consisted of:



A shop that acted as the outside of Luke’s Diner

Markham Train Station, which looked like Miss Patty’s dance studio

A historical red-brick church included in the opening shots presenting Stars Hollow

For long time fans, Unionville stays among the closest real-life variations of Stars Hollow.

The home is asking $3.88 million

The residential or commercial property covers 2,840 square feet and consists of:

4 bed rooms

4 restrooms

3 fireplaces

A wraparound terrace

2 staircases

Exposed wood beams

A damp bar

Several outside amusing areas

Paradoxically, while the tv variation of Lorelai’s home was represented as a modest home that was even revealed breaking down at one point in the series, the real estate is a roomy Victorian home with contemporary upgrades.

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Integrated in the 1800s with contemporary conveniences

Initially built around 1875, your home integrates heritage architecture with modern functions. The kitchen area consists of a main island with bar seating and opens straight onto an outside deck, making it perfect for amusing.

The main bed room includes among the home’s 3 fireplaces in addition to a personal walk-out to the outdoors, developing a comfortable retreat that fits completely with the warm environment Gilmore Girls ended up being well-known for.

The residential or commercial property likewise backs onto a gorge and river, providing panoramas and a serene setting that echoes the peaceful appeal of Stars Hollow.

A historical bakeshop now functions as a perk visitor area

Among the residential or commercial property’s standout functions is a 550-square-foot separated heritage structure situated on the very same lot. Before 1984, the structure ran as the town’s pastry shop. It has actually because been totally refurbished with heating, a/c, electrical energy and web.

Today, it can be utilized as:

An office

An art or composing studio

A visitor home

An innovative work area

For Gilmore Girls fans, it’s simple to visualize it ending up being a relaxing composing retreat or a captivating visitor home.

A walker’s paradise with cafés simply actions away

The Century 21 listing provides the community a walk rating of 91, explaining it as a “walker’s paradise.” The home sits simply actions from Unionville’s historical Main Street, where locals can check out shop stores, cafés, dining establishments, medspas and a picturesque pond. There’s even a gazebo, making the location feel a lot more like Stars Hollow.

Why Gilmore Girls stays a convenience program for millions

Initially airing from 2000 to 2007, Gilmore Girls turned into one of tv’s most cherished household dramas thanks to its busy discussion, extraordinary characters and heartfelt mother-daughter relationship.

The franchise later on returned with Netflix’s four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

Throughout the years, the series has actually continued to bring in brand-new audiences while long time fans review it as a convenience watch. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous audiences explained it as the “perfect refuge from COVID”turning when again to Stars Hollow’s familiar streets and reassuring environment.

An unusual chance for television collectors

The residential or commercial property last altered hands in 2002 and has actually not been openly noted because, making this one of the rarest tv property listings over the last few years.

Represented by Sylvia Morris of Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., the sale uses more than simply a high-end Victorian home. It provides fans the possibility to own the really home where Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s story initially started.