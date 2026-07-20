Airline companies look for 3rd ground dealing with firm at Mumbai airport; CSMIA states choice procedure underway

The federation specified that AI Airport Services Limited, in specific, has actually been dealing with obstacles in dealing with Air India flights following the extra organization it got after the withdrawal

of the 3rd company|Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi India’s airline company market has actually advised the Centre to make sure the visit of a 3rd ground dealing with firm at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), specifying that the airport is not adhering to the regulative requirement.

The airport operator informed businessline that the procedure of selecting a 3rd ground dealing with firm is currently underway and is anticipated to conclude by the end of July.

Appropriately, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet in a representation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) which was evaluated by businesslinestated that Ground Handling Services Regulations, 2017 and the Airports Authority of India (Ground Handling Services) Regulations, 2018, required that airports with yearly guest throughput going beyond 10 million travelers need to have 3 ground handling companies.

Reacting to businessline‘s questions on the matter, a CSMIA representative stated the airport started the choice procedure for a 3rd ground dealing with firm previously this year and got 7 applications by the quote submission due date of February 28, 2026.

Following an evaluation of the candidates’ monetary strength and technical abilities, all 7 competent bidders were welcomed to take part in the Request for Qualification and Proposal (RFQP) procedure on July 2, 2026.

According to the representative, the competitive bidding procedure is presently underway and is anticipated to conclude by the end of July, following which the chosen firm will be onboarded.

Effective operations

The representative included that, in the interim, ground handling services at CSMIA continue through the existing certified companies, guaranteeing safe, trustworthy and effective airport operations.

On its part, the federation in the representation, has actually stated that while significant airports such as Delhi and Hyderabad abide by the requirement, CSMIA presently has just 2 functional ground dealing with companies following the termination of the licence of Bird Worldwide Flight Services (BWFS) by the airport operator in January 2026.

The FIA stated the decrease has actually left AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) and Adani as the only 2 functional ground managing companies at the airport, putting extra pressure on existing resources as airline company operations continue to grow.

The federation mentioned that AI Airport Services Ltd, in specific, has actually been dealing with difficulties in managing Air India flights following the extra organization it got after the withdrawal of the 3rd company.

The market body stated the functional effect ends up being more obvious throughout interruptions such as the strike at CSMIA on May 18, 2026, weather-related interruptions and seasonal traffic peaks.

According to the representation, the schedule of a 3rd ground managing company might have made it possible for FIA member airline companies utilizing empanelled companies to reduce functional disturbances through the schedule of extra workforce.

No clearness

Furthermore, the federation stated member airline companies have actually raised the problem with the airport operator however have actually not gotten any clearness relating to the consultation of a 3rd ground managing firm.

In addition, the FIA has actually asked for the MoCA to examine the existing ground handling structure at CSMIA and make sure compliance with the regulative requirement of preserving 3 ground handling companies.

The federation stated the consultation of an extra company would assist bring back functional stability, secure guest benefit, enhance competitors and reinforce functional assistance, consisting of through the reinstatement or consultation of another ground dealing with company.

Released on July 20, 2026