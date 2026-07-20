Alibaba’s AliExpress struck with EUR550 million EU fine over sales of unlawful, counterfeit items

The European Union fined Alibaba’s AliExpress a record EUR550 million ($629 million) on Monday (July 20) for stopping working to stop sales of prohibited and hazardous items on its platform. The fine was the 3rd provided by the European Commission under the EU’s landmark Digital Services Act, which needs huge online platforms to do more to counter unlawful and damaging material. The charge is considerably greater than the EUR120 million distributed to Elon Musk’s social networks platform X in December in 2015 and the EUR200 million portioned to Temu in May this year, both for DSA offenses. The Commission charged AliExpress in June in 2015 with stopping working to adhere to an essential DSA requirement to examine and alleviate the threats of dissemination of unlawful items. It set an October 20 due date for AliExpress to propose therapeutic procedures, and the business might deal with more charges if the regulator chooses in December that they do not abide by the DSA.

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