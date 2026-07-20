TVS Credit Q1FY27 PAT up 15% at 208 crore

The overall properties under management since June 30, 2026, stood at 32,053 crore, a 19 percent development compared to June 30, 2025

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TVS Credit Services Ltd, the NBFC part of TVS Venu Group, reported revenue after tax (PAT) of 208 crore in the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1FY27), a development of 15 percent, compared to the very same quarter in 2015.

The business signed up a 31 percent development in dispensations in Q1 FY27, while overall earnings stood at 1,918 crore, a development of 13 percent from Q1 FY26. In Q1FY27, TVS Credit reported continual development in dispensations, supported by enhanced intake need and traction throughout crucial retail funding sectors, stated the business

The overall possessions under management since June 30, 2026, stood at 32,053 crore, a 19 percent development compared to June 30, 2025. “Consumer durables funding development was driven by greater discretionary costs and premiumisation, increased reach and penetration, while two-wheeler classification saw strong need due to consistent semi-urban and rural involvement and marital relationship season-buying, in addition to boost in electrical lorries development,” it included.

In Q1 FY27, the business paid out loans to over 14 lakh brand-new consumers, bringing its overall consumer base to almost 2.6 crore.

Released on July 20, 2026