Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol|Image Credit: JIGNESH_MISTRY

The Centre on Monday notified the Rajya Sabha that the Tamil Nadu federal government has actually not looked for any modification in the suggested website for the greenfield airport at Parandur.

Responding to an unstarred concern raised by DMK’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament P Wilson, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated the Ministry of Civil Aviation had actually given in-principle approval to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on April 7, 2025 for establishing the global greenfield airport at Parandur.

Based upon TIDCO’s application sent in September 2024, the approximated expense of Phase I has to do with 10,500 crore.

Reacting to a concern on whether the brand-new Tamil Nadu federal government had actually asked for the Centre to move the airport website, the Minister stated it had not.

The declaration presumes significance as there has actually been speculation following the modification of federal government in Tamil Nadu over whether the Parandur airport task would be moved or examined.

On July 12, businessline had actually reported that the Aviation Ministry had actually stated there was no interaction with TN on Parandur airport, and the choice rests with the State

Airport modernisation

On the continuous airport growth in Tamil Nadu, the Minister stated that Chennai Airport’s Phase II modernisation job, approximated at 2,467 crore, has actually attained about 81 percent physical development and 71 percent monetary development. Extra works under method consist of stormwater drain adjustment (209.01 crore), repair of Terminal 1 (81.8 crore) and airside facilities advancement (480.06 crore).

At Tiruchirappalli airport, building and construction of the brand-new Air Traffic Control tower-cum-technical block, costing 80.17 crore, has actually reached about 76 percent physical development and 49 percent monetary development, he stated.

At Coimbatore airport, building of the limit wall for the recently obtained land at an expense of 51.31 crore and addition and modification works to the current terminal structure worth 13.71 crore have actually begun, the Minister stated.

Released on July 20, 2026