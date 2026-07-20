Books

Business 1000 Vs 190: The Jana Nayagan ticket divide By Editor - 57

Upgraded on : 20 Jul 2026, 5:24 am The most significant subject around Jana Nayagan isn’t simply Vijay. It’s not even that this might be the Tamil super star’s last movie before getting in politics. Remarkably, it’s the rate of a film ticket. As Jana Nayagan gets ready for its around the world release on July 23, fans in Bengaluru are paying up to 1,000 for some first-day-first-show tickets at single-screen theatres. Drive a couple of hundred kilometres into Tamil Nadu, and the very same movie has actually a government-set limitation of around 190.

Very same star. Exact same movie. Very same enjoyment. 2 really various ticket costs. This distinction highlights concerns of policy and fandom. Policy versus the marketplace



Tamil Nadu has long had actually a managed ticket rates system. Theatres can not charge more than the rates authorized by the federal government, no matter how huge the release is. Jana Nayagan follows this guideline. With Vijay now functioning as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the federal government has every factor to be careful. Any boost in costs might result in criticism that the state’s most prominent political figure was getting unique treatment for his movie. The most convenient method to prevent this? Adhere to the very same guidelines. Karnataka, on the other hand, permits theatres more versatility in prices. When need is high, exhibitors can benefit from it. This is precisely what’s taking place in Bengaluru, where opening-day tickets have actually increased to in between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 in numerous theatres. Jana Nayagan has raised an old concern: should seeing a hit be a premium experience, or should movie theater stay budget-friendly, despite the star power?

The occasion movie everybody wishes to see



The numbers reveal that Jana Nayagan is more than simply another movie. Advance reservations in Bengaluru have actually rapidly filled numerous 6 am programs, while Tamil Nadu’s very first screenings are set to begin at 9 AM, following existing exhibit guidelines.

The enjoyment isn’t restricted to the South. Produced by KVN Productions, the movie is anticipated to launch in almost 1,500 to 2,000 theatres throughout India. Areas in Mumbai and other cities with big Tamil-speaking audiences are likewise getting ready for morning programs, discussing Vijay’s appeal beyond his home state.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie, which is set to be the now Chief Minsiter of Tamil Nadu’s Vijay’s last efficiency likewise stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. This makes the ticket-price dispute noteworthy. Jana Nayagan has actually ended up being more than simply a movie release. It’s now an example of how 2 close-by states see movie theater in a different way, one as a market driven by need, the other as a home entertainment experience that must stay available to everybody. Often, the story behind the ticket is as intriguing as the movie itself.