1000 Vs 190: The Jana Nayagan ticket divide

Upgraded on
:
20 Jul 2026, 5:24 am
The most significant subject around Jana Nayagan isn’t simply Vijay. It’s not even that this might be the Tamil super star’s last movie before getting in politics. Remarkably, it’s the rate of a film ticket.
As Jana Nayagan gets ready for its around the world release on July 23, fans in Bengaluru are paying up to 1,000 for some first-day-first-show tickets at single-screen theatres. Drive a couple of hundred kilometres into Tamil Nadu, and the very same movie has actually a government-set limitation of around 190.
Very same star. Exact same movie. Very same enjoyment. 2 really various ticket costs. This distinction highlights concerns of policy and fandom.
Policy versus the marketplace
Tamil Nadu has long had actually a managed ticket rates system. Theatres can not charge more than the rates authorized by the federal government, no matter how huge the release is. Jana Nayagan follows this guideline.
With Vijay now functioning as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the federal government has every factor to be careful. Any boost in costs might result in criticism that the state’s most prominent political figure was getting unique treatment for his movie. The most convenient method to prevent this? Adhere to the very same guidelines.
Karnataka, on the other hand, permits theatres more versatility in prices. When need is high, exhibitors can benefit from it. This is precisely what’s taking place in Bengaluru, where opening-day tickets have actually increased to in between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 in numerous theatres. Jana Nayagan has raised an old concern: should seeing a hit be a premium experience, or should movie theater stay budget-friendly, despite the star power?