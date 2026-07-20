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Business After Maharaja, Meiyazhagan lose out, National Awards juror Kala describes Dhanush’s double win By Editor - 49

(L) Posters of Meiyazhagan, Maharaja, Raayan, and Captain Miller; (R) Kala Master Upgraded on : 20 Jul 2026, 4:51 am Choreographer Kala Master, who worked as a jury member in the Feature Films classification for the 72nd National Film Awards, has actually loaded appreciation on actor-filmmaker Dhanush, exposing that the jury all felt his efficiency in Captain Miller was worthy of unique acknowledgment. Talking to press reporters after the National Film Awards were revealed, Kala stated she was honoured to serve on the jury for the 2nd time and was particularly thrilled to see Tamil movie theater emerge with numerous honours this year. Assessing Dhanush’s efficiency in Captain Millershe stated the star left a strong impression on the whole jury, consisting of members from North India. According to her, numerous jurors felt he should have a Special Jury Award, which eventually entered his favour. She included that the very best Actor classification saw extreme competitors, with Mammootty ultimately protecting more choose his efficiency in BramayugamThe jury did not desire Dhanush’s work to go unrecognised. Kala explained Dhanush’s efficiency in Captain Miller as remarkable, stating he had actually put in tremendous effort for the function. “Hats off to Dhanush,” she stated, applauding the dedication he gave the movie. She likewise admired Dhanush’s directorial operate in Raayanwhich won the National Award for Best Tamil Film. “He directed Raayan so beautifully,” she mentioned.

Discussing the awards procedure, Kala kept in mind that the National Film Awards choice occurs in 2 phases. While a preliminary jury shortlists the movies, the last jury examines just those suggestions before getting to the winners through conversations and ballot. Worrying that the procedure is cumulative, she stated the choices are taken by a panel of around 10 jurors and a chairperson, making it unreasonable to single out any person for criticism over the outcomes.

She likewise exposed that Tamil movies such as Maharaja and Meiyazhagan were amongst those thought about throughout the choice procedure. While Raayan won finest movie, Dhanush got an unique reference for Captain Miller

Kala’s remarks followed a great deal of reaction from audiences for the absence of acknowledgment for particular movies at the 72nd National Film Awards. Netizens thought about Amaran Maharaja and Meiyazhaganto name a few, more deserving of the very best Film award.