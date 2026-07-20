Sheetal Menon’s Short Film ‘Duet,’ Produced by Bejoy Nambiar, To Stream on Spotify

The movie, co-written by Menon and Arpita Chatterjee and starring Sidhant Gupta, concentrates on the sorrow of an artist after the abrupt loss of his separated bro

Dueta brand-new brief movie produced by skilled filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, directed and co-written by actor-filmmaker Sheetal Menon and starring Siddhant Gupta, will launch on Spotify on July 30, 2026.

Being called the very first brief movie to launch on Spotify, Duet — which follows an artist’s journey after the unforeseen death of his separated bro throughout the worldwide pandemic– will likewise stream on Gateway Pictures’ YouTube channel.

Produced under the Getaway Pictures banner, with a movie script co-written by Arpita Chatterjee and Menon (who likewise conceived the story), Duet “outgrew a really particular type of sorrow” and seclusion that was ever-present throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Menon.

Australian author Sid Acharya handles scoring tasks for Duetwhile tracks consisted of in the brief movie are by Brooklyn-based composer-pianist (“Delusion– III Delicat Avec Passion”), London’s pianist Ben Crosland (“The Hourglass”) and violinist Tineke de Jong.

Including unique looks by stars Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup, Duet Brings together cinematographer Siddharth Srinivasan, editor Prakash Kurup and sound style by Moinak Bose.

According to the run-through, the narrative relocations from sorrow to hope, driven by a “haunting duet” in between Gupta’s character (a pianist) and his sibling (a violinist).

< img fetchpriority ="high" decoding ="async" width ="960" height ="640" alt ="Duet short film" src ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-960x640.jpg" srcset ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-960x640.jpg 960w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-480x320.jpg 480w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-768x512.jpg 768w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta-150x100.jpg 150w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-282c084/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Bejoy-Nambiar-Sheetal-Menon-Siddhant-Gupta.jpg 2048w" data-old-src ="data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB2aWV3Qm94PSIwIDAgMSAxIiB3aWR0aD0iMSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxIiB4bWxucz0iaHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmciPjwvc3ZnPg=="> (From delegated right) Bejoy Nambiar, Sheetal Menon and Siddhant Gupta. Pictures: Courtesy of Gateway Pictures, Ishika Mohan Motwane (Gupta)

Gupta, who has actually just recently remained in series such as Jubilee Inside Edge and Black Warrantcalls Duet a” journey from the darkest minute to the kiss of light.”He includes his declaration,”I have actually constantly questioned what an individual should be going through internally when quiting on life appears simpler than living another day. What is that level of discomfort that’s beyond any assistance in somebody’s head? This story concerned me post JubileeIt never ever left me which’s how I understood it’s the one for me.”

Menon, who last directed and acted in her launching brief movie Brother or sisters in 2019, states in a declaration, “For any writer, the minute of sharing a movie with the world is nearly difficult to take into words. Duet took far longer than I had actually ever thought of, and there were numerous minutes when I questioned whether I must keep going. The story kept gnawing at me and declined to leave me. Today more than anything, this movie’s release is a pointer to never ever quit on a story you really think in.”

Filmmaker-producer Nambiar called Duet a “huge labor of love” from writer-director Sheetal Menon and stated, “In simply her 2nd movie, Sheetal, along with an unbelievable cast and team, has actually managed something both deeply intimate and ambitiously cinematic. At Getaway Pictures, we’re tremendously happy to have actually become part of this gorgeous, psychological rollercoaster of a journey.”