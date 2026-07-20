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Business Dr Nagendra Prasad: I feel lyricists are not commemorated enough By Editor - 47

Upgraded on : 20 Jul 2026, 4:17 am Long after a movie leaves theatres, its tunes typically survive on. We hum them years later on, estimate them in discussions, and go back to them in minutes of pleasure and heartbreak. We keep in mind the star on screen, the vocalist behind the microphone, and the author who produced the tune. The lyricist, usually, stays in the background. For almost 3 years, V Nagendra Prasad has actually silently coped with that paradox. With more than 3,000 tunes to his credit, he has actually turned into one of Kannada movie theater’s most popular lyricists, composing chartbusters and classic favourites that continue to outlast the movies they were composed for. That contribution was just recently acknowledged with a 12-hour homage, where the Kannada movie market came together to commemorate his journey. Shivarajkumar, Prem, Vijay Kumar, Sharan, Vasishta Simha, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh, Veerakaputra Srinivas, vocalists like Vijaya Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, manufacturers and members of the movie fraternity honoured the author whose words have actually formed Kannada movie music. While lyrics stay his specifying identity, Nagendra Prasad has actually likewise worked as a director, star, discussion author and music author. “I started writing when I was in Class 5. My teachers appreciated my poems and encouraged me to send them to newspapers and magazines. Many of them were published. So yes, I can happily call myself a born lyricist,” he states.

His very first launched movie as a lyricist was Gajina Mane (2000 ), directed by K V Jayaram, Nagendra Prasad had actually currently composed almost 2,000 tunes before getting in movies. A few of those early words discovered their method into movie theater years later on, consisting of the popular’Preethi Eke Bhoomimele Ide’Ask him where his words originate from, and he credits the essentials: Reading. “The dictionary is in my mind. Before entering cinema, I had read nearly 5,000 books. From my school days, I had a hunger for reading newspapers from the first page to the last, literature, folklore and anything that introduced me to new words. Reading became my real education. Kannada has a word for every emotion. I don’t search for words. They simply flow. I’m not bragging. That’s honestly how I work.”

The start, nevertheless, was hard. He got in a market currently home to stalwarts like Doddarange Gowda, MN Vyasa Rao, Hamsalekha, Shyamasundara Kulkarni, Vijaya Narasimha, Registered Nurse Jayagopal, V Manohar and K Kalyan. “I came from a poetry background, and people didn’t immediately understand my writing because cinema has a different language. Over time, audiences accepted it. Today, I can write a song in five to ten minutes. Most of my hit songs were written in a short time.”