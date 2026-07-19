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Hong Kong – SFST to go to Laos and Malaysia

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
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SFST to go to Laos and Malaysia

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The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, will leave this afternoon (July 19) for his check out to Vientiane, Laos, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Throughout the go to, Mr Hui will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on gold market co-operation with the Ministry of Finance of Laos. He will likewise witness the finalizing of MOUs by monetary regulators and a business with Lao and Malaysian equivalents. He will likewise get in touch with federal government monetary authorities of the 2 nations, meet agents from business sectors and check out a variety of banks.

Mr Hui will be back to Hong Kong on July 23. Throughout his lack, the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, will serve as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

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