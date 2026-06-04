Hong Kong – FEHD releases seventh batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in May (with pictures)

FEHD releases seventh batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in May (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (June 3) launched the seventh batch of gravidtrap indexes and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in May, covering 15 study locations, as follows:

District Survey Area May 2026 Location Gravidtrap Index Location Density Index Southern Deep Water Bay and Repulse Bay 12.5 % 1.3 Wan Chai Pleased Valley and Tai Hang 16.7% 1.4 Kowloon City Kai Tak 12.8 % 1.1 Sham Shui Po Cheung Sha Wan 25.7 % 1.3 Lai Chi Kok 9.0 % 2.3 Sham Shui Po and Shek Kip Mei 26.2% 1.3 North Sheung Shui 29.3 % 1.5 Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O East 27.0% 1.1 Tseung Kwan O North 35.3% 1.4 Tseung Kwan O West 8.4 % 1.9 < td colspan ="1"rowspan ="2"> Sha Tin Ma On Shan 31.0 % 1.3 Sha Tin East 19.0% 1.2 Kwai Tsing Kwai Chung East 7.2 % 1.7 Tsuen Wan Tsuen Wan West 28.6 % 1.1 Yuen Long Yuen Long Town 18.1 % 1.4

With referral to the information from the previous couple of years, the gravidtrap indexes begin to increase from April or May every year. The indexes are greater from April to June. The real timing and degree of the increase are impacted by elements like weather and rains. As compared to in 2015, the temperature level started to climb up previously this year and the rains in April and May increased significantly, producing beneficial conditions for mosquito development and breeding. As an outcome, the increase in gravidtrap indexes took place previously this year. Depending upon aspects like rains, the indexes might increase even more however the total pattern of gravidtrap indexes this year resembles those of previous years.

In action to the increase in gravidtrap indexes in current months, the FEHD has actually stepped up mosquito avoidance and control work throughout all districts in Hong Kong, consisting of examining building websites, parks, public and personal real estate estates, and places with greater mosquito invasions. In between Apr 1 and June 2 this year, the FEHD has actually started 71 prosecutions versus the management business or accountable persons-in-charge of these places following the discovery of mosquito breeding, and released 183 statutory notifications needing the clearance of stagnant water or stagnant water containers.

For study locations which tape-recorded indexes going beyond 10 per cent, in accordance with the system executed by the FEHD in reaction to the chikungunya fever (CF) scenario (i.e. enhancing mosquito control work in locations with a gravidtrap index in between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, rather of 20 per cent or above under the initial system), the FEHD is working together with appropriate departments and stakeholders to determine places with high mosquito invasions and bring out extensive and targeted mosquito control steps, consisting of getting rid of mosquito breeding premises, using larvicides, carrying out misting operations to get rid of adult mosquitoes, and making sure that mosquito trapping gadgets at suitable areas are running effectively. The FEHD, the appropriate departments and stakeholders likewise enhance efforts in promotion and education, consisting of arranging exhibits, dispersing brochures and posters, and informing domestic estates that have actually signed up for the gravidtrap Rapid Alert System, recommending residential or commercial property management representatives and homeowners to remain watchful and collaborate in taking mosquito avoidance and removal procedures.

The FEHD is actively embracing and piloting ingenious innovations. At present, a smart mosquito trapping gadget imported from the Mainland, which utilizes specifically created mosquito attractants to tempt and catch adult mosquitoes, is going through a field trial. The gadget likewise includes expert system to help in recognizing the types and variety of mosquitoes gathered in order to supply real-time information to help in constant tracking of mosquito invasion. The FEHD will evaluate the operation of the gadget to examine the expediency of its prevalent application.

Public involvement is important to the reliable control of mosquito issues. The FEHD attract members of the general public to continue to collaborate in enhancing individual mosquito control steps, consisting of:

clean up their properties and look for any build-up of water inside the facilities;

get rid of all unneeded water collections and get rid of the sources;

check family products (those positioned in outside and open locations in specific), such as refuse containers, vases, a/c unit drip trays, and laundry racks to avoid stagnant water;

modification water in flower vases and scrub their inner surface areas completely, and get rid of water in dishes under potted plants a minimum of as soon as a week;

appropriately cover all containers that hold water to avoid mosquitoes from accessing the water;

correctly get rid of short articles that can consist of water, such as non reusable meal boxes and empty cans; and

scrub drains pipes and surface area drains with alkaline cleaning agent a minimum of when a week to eliminate any mosquito eggs.

Beginning in August 2025, following the conclusion of the security of private study locations, and as soon as the current gravidtrap index and the density index are readily available, the FEHD has actually been distributing appropriate info through news release, its site and social networks. It intends to enable members of the general public to rapidly understand the mosquito problem scenario and enhance mosquito control efforts, thus decreasing the threat of CF transmission.

Following suggestions from the World Health Organization and taking into consideration the regional scenario in Hong Kong, the FEHD establishes gravidtraps in districts where mosquito-borne illness have actually been tape-recorded in the past, along with in largely inhabited locations such as real estate estates, medical facilities and schools to keep track of the breeding and circulation of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which can send CF and dengue fever. At present, the FEHD has actually established gravidtraps in 62 study locations of the neighborhood, with a monitoring duration of 2 weeks. Throughout the monitoring duration, the FEHD will gather the gravidtraps when a week. After the very first week of security, the FEHD will instantly analyze the glue boards inside the recovered gravidtraps for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes to put together the Gravidtrap Index (First Phase) and Density Index (First Phase). At the end of the 2nd week of security, the FEHD will quickly inspect the glue boards for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes. Information from the 2 weeks of security will be integrated to get the Area Gravidtrap Index and the Area Density Index. The gravidtrap and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in various study locations, in addition to details on mosquito avoidance and control steps, are readily available on the department’s web page (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/pestcontrol/dengue_fever/Dengue_Fever_Gravidtrap_Index_Update.html#).