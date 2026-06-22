Morocco Make World Cup History as Saibari Strikes in Just 71 Seconds to Sink Scotland

Morocco continued their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a crucial 1-0 victory over Scotland in Group C, thanks to Ismaël Saibari’s record-breaking early strike. The Atlas Lions secured another valuable three points after their strong opening performance against Brazil, further strengthening their position in the race for knockout qualification.

Morocco made history from the very start, taking the lead just 71 seconds into the match through Ismaël Saibari – the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. The striker showed composure inside the box to finish off a brilliant attacking move involving Brahim Díaz, giving Morocco the perfect start.

The early goal allowed Morocco to settle into their rhythm, with the Atlas Lions controlling possession and dictating the tempo through their midfield quality. Scotland struggled to create clear opportunities as Morocco’s technical ability, quick passing and defensive organisation kept Steve Clarke’s side under pressure.

Scotland looked to respond with their physical approach, using direct passes and aerial threats to challenge the Moroccan defence. However, the Atlas Lions remained disciplined at the back, with Achraf Hakimi and the defensive unit keeping Scotland’s attacking threat under control.

The second half saw Scotland push higher up the pitch in search of an equaliser, while Morocco looked dangerous on the counter with their pace and movement in attack. The front three of Brahim Díaz, Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss continued to be key outlets as the Atlas Lions looked to protect their advantage.

Despite late pressure from Scotland, Morocco held firm to secure another important victory and maintain their unbeaten start to the tournament. With a draw against Brazil and a win over Scotland, Morocco have once again showcased their tactical discipline, midfield control and attacking quality.

The Atlas Lions now find themselves in a strong position in Group C, while Scotland will need a positive result in their remaining fixture to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.