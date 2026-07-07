Bharat Stars Services Partners with Netradyne to Enhance Safety in Aviation Fuelling Operations Netradyne’s edge AI technology to bring real-time safety intelligence to airside fuelling operations across India’s busiest airports

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance technology, today announced a partnership with Bharat Stars Services Private Limited (BSSPL), a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and ST Airport Services Pte. Ltd (STARS), Singapore. The engagement brings Netradyne’s AI-driven Driver•i platform to BSSPL’s aviation fuelling fleet operating across airports in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The deployment will help strengthen safety standards in one of the most high-stakes ground operation environments in Indian aviation.

Aviation fuel handling is among the most safety-critical functions at any airport. Fuelling vehicles, refuellers and dispensers operate in close proximity to active aircraft, ground support equipment, and personnel, often under strict speed constraints. In this environment, even momentary lapses in driver alertness or vehicle handling can carry severe consequences.

Netradyne analyses 100% drive time using advanced computer vision and edge AI. This provides BSSPL with continuous visibility into fleet operations rather than relying on event-triggered recording. The platform identifies early signs of driver fatigue and drowsiness, a primary safety concern in repetitive airside operations. It delivers immediate in-cab alerts through audible coaching before a situation escalates.

When distraction or unsafe behaviour is detected, drivers receive real-time alerts that enable self-correction at the moment. This reduces reliance on post-incident reviews. The platform also provides collision warnings for potential risks with aircraft, equipment, or personnel operating in close quarters on the tarmac.

What sets the technology apart is its ability to recognise positive driving behaviour, not just risk. Through Netradyne’s GreenZone® safety scoring framework, BSSPL can benchmark and track safe driving performance across its workforce. This gives operations managers a clearer picture of what is working well, not just what needs correction.

JP Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Bharat Stars Services Limited, said: “Our ground operations teams work around the clock 24/7, 365 days a year in some of the most demanding environments at an airport. We have always maintained rigorous safety standards and protocols, but the reality of round-the-clock operations is that fatigue, distraction, and momentary lapses can occur even among the most experienced and disciplined operators. Netradyne gives us an additional layer of real-time support, helping us detect these risks as they happen and intervene before they become incidents. It enhances the safety culture we’ve built over the years.”

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, India, APAC & Middle East, Netradyne, said: “Airside fuelling is an environment where precision, compliance, and situational awareness are critical at every moment. BSSPL’s decision to deploy Netradyne across its operations demonstrates a forward-looking approach to safety that goes beyond compliance. We are proud to support their mission of building a safer, more accountable airside ecosystem at some of India’s busiest airports.”