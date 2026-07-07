Hong Kong – Director of Audit leads delegation on responsibility see to Qinghai (with images)

Director of Audit leads delegation on responsibility see to Qinghai (with images) *************************************************************************

A six-member delegation led by the Director of Audit, Professor Nelson Lam, started a five-day responsibility check out to Qinghai on June 22. Throughout the journey, the delegation fulfilled and exchanged views with authorities of the Qinghai Provincial Government and the Audit Office of Qinghai Province, and checked out regional brand-new energy-related centers and organisations.

The delegation was very first gotten by leaders of the Qinghai Provincial Government, consisting of the Executive Vice Governor of Qinghai Province, Mr Zhang Jingang, who invited the Hong Kong delegation and presented the green energy tasks in Qinghai, highlighting the partnership jobs in between Qinghai and Guangdong Provinces under the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Teacher Lam revealed his appreciation for the complete assistance and invite from the Auditor General of the National Audit Office of individuals’s Republic of China, Mr Hou Kai, and for the co-ordination and thoughtful plans of the Qinghai Provincial Government and the Audit Office of Qinghai Province for this journey, which managed the delegation the opportunity to check out Qinghai – the source of the country’s 3 excellent rivers and the core center of the nationwide base of crucial brand-new energy markets. He stated he eagerly anticipates even more sharing the gains of this journey with peers in Hong Kong in the future. He likewise specified that in this year that marks the start of the National 15th Five-Year Plan, the Audit Commission wishes to utilize the chance to carefully connect with provinces and cities in numerous methods to take in the visions, advanced strategies and great practices in audit on the Mainland. This would put the Commission in a position to constantly sharpen its work and much better incorporate into and serve general nationwide advancement.

In a subsequent workshop, the Director of the Audit Office of Qinghai Province, Mr Chen Zhaochao, provided an instruction on the work of the Audit Office and had an extensive exchange with the delegation on work concerns such as audit assessments and the workflow of correction guidance, and specifically on audit subjects associated with the advancement of eco-friendly civilisation. Both sides specified their dedication to lining up with the objective and spirit of the Central Auditing Commission under the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in constructing an audit guidance system and providing the obligations of public auditors, with a people-centred state of mind.

Teacher Lam estimated President Xi Jinping as worrying that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” The nation has actually been guiding the major improvement to a green economy and society, building a brand-new energy system and stressing green, low-carbon advancement as the structure for improving individuals’s wellness and lifestyle. To actively line up with these nationwide policies, Hong Kong is promoting the advancement of brand-new energy markets and creating a green, low-carbon living environment. On that note, Professor Lam highlighted that the general public assessment for the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is under method, which for Part 6 of the assessment file on “Integrated Development of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Green Living, and Other Areas”a great deal of motivation might be drawn from Qinghai, which shows a strong and efficient combination of greening, innovation, brand-new energy, culture and tourist. With “greening” poised to be the next huge location for expedition in the auditing market, according to Professor Lam, and with the current issuance of a strategy by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration to develop a brand-new energy system throughout the 15th Five-Year Plan duration, the delegation was glad for this prompt check out to Qinghai – which has actually been turned over with the essential tactical objective of developing a nationwide center for tidy energy markets – and for checking out the websites of its different nationwide essential energy jobs, consisting of photovoltaic, tidy energy and water resources centers. Teacher Lam explained this journey as highly motivating and helpful for the delegation members, as it enabled them to acquire first-hand gratitude of the country’s achievements and operate in locations such as green energy and environmental security, and provided a brilliant image of the advancement preparation and newest circumstance of brand-new energy auditing.

Teacher Lam anticipates sharing the takeaways of the Qinghai journey with officers and revealing them the success cases of the combination of tactical resources and assistance of leapfrog advancement of energy markets in the nation. He thinks it would inspire them to use their strengths, provide their tasks and establish their capacity, and, in turn, to completely play their part as specialists in fulfilling the nation’s requirements, releasing Hong Kong’s expertise and reacting to individuals’s goals.