Hong Kong – Speech by CE at South China Morning Post China Conference 2026 (English just) (with pictures)

Speech by CE at South China Morning Post China Conference 2026 (English just) (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************

Following is the speech by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, at the South China Morning Post China Conference 2026 today (July 7):

Ms Tammy Tam (Publisher of the South China Morning Post), Mr Steve Finch (President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Asia), differentiated visitors, women and gentlemen,

Excellent early morning. I am really happy to join you, when again, for the South China Morning Post’s China Conference, the 12th edition of this online forum on our nation’s advancement.

A week back, we marked the 29th anniversary of the facility of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). We happily commemorated the anniversary, and the accomplishments of the “one country, two systems” concept, which continues to sustain the long-lasting stability and success of our economy, and power our neighborhood long down the roadway.

The style these days’s conference -“Intelligence at Scale: Hong Kong’s AI-Powered Future” – is everything about Hong Kong’s dedication to development. And appropriately so.

China, our nation, is quick ending up being an international powerhouse of development and contemporary markets. And with Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” benefits and commitment to development and innovation, we are well-placed to link the world to the large range of chances of this AI-powered future.

Hong Kong is identified around the world for its openness, deep global networks and function as an important bridge in between the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world.

We have actually long been the world’s top in financial flexibility. In the current World Competitiveness Ranking, launched 3 weeks earlier, Hong Kong’s position increased one area to rank 2nd, internationally. We are the world’s fifth-largest product trading entity, and among the world’s 3 international monetary centres.

Hong Kong’s expertise as a two-way bridge in between our nation and the world is acknowledged by not just rankings, however likewise business from around the world. Hong Kong is the chosen area for global business developing local head office.

The numbers highlight that declaration. In 2015, Invest Hong Kong, our financial investment promo company, helped 560 Mainland and abroad business in establishing or broadening their companies in Hong Kong – up 4 percent, year on year.

In addition, 124 tactical business have actually settled in Hong Kong considering that the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises was developed in late 2022. The business originate from state-of-the-art markets such as innovative production and brand-new energy innovation, AI and information science, fintech, and life and health innovation.

These tactical business will invest some HK$ 73 billion in the years to come, while developing some 25,000 tasks. And there’s more. Their existence is drawing a wave of complementary companies, enhancing Hong Kong’s status as an international center, where development, financial investment and continuing chances assemble. Where Mainland Chinese business can much better link to the world, and foreign financiers might more quickly use the Chinese market.

It assists that Hong Kong is a core city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Greater Bay Area is a nationwide technique, developed to harness the complementary strengths of 9 cities in Guangdong, plus Hong Kong and Macao, and in doing so, develop a first-rate area for development and innovation – and a lot more.

Hong Kong makes every effort to deal with other cities in the Greater Bay Area to establish a worldwide I&T (development and innovation) centre. In 2015, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou development cluster topped the world’s 100 leading development clusters worldwide Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index.

The cluster has actually shown extraordinary strength in mobilising capital to change ingenious concepts into concrete, market-ready results.

And we will totally utilitse the Northern Metropolis, which uses up one-third of Hong Kong’s acreage and is nearby to Shenzhen, to supply the much-needed area for development and research study advancements.

Straddling the Shenzhen River, the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone promotes I&T cooperation in between Hong Kong and the Mainland. The Hong Kong Park in the Zone, and quite part of the Northern Metropolis, now boasts renters from life and health innovation, AI, microelectronics and other pillar markets. We invite more worldwide business to develop an existence in the Hong Kong Park, and the larger Northern Metropolis, to capitalise on our I&T aspirations.

Hong Kong is preparing its First Five-Year Plan. It will mark a historical turning point, as the tactical plan lining up Hong Kong with the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan will include, plainly, our vision in speeding up the advancement of the Northern Metropolis, along with Hong Kong’s financing, shipping, trade, development, innovation and other markets.

I’m likewise preparing my yearly Policy Address, which sets out the Government’s policy program. Together, the 2 files will direct our top quality financial development, and the income of our individuals. One apparent location of significance is additional establishing Hong Kong as a global development and innovation centre.

Because advancement, expert system is a main slab.

It’s why, 18 months earlier, Cyberport developed the Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre, supplying high-performance computing power to market, R&D (research study and advancement) centres and regional organizations.

The three-year, HK$ 3 billion Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme was established to assist business make the most of Cyberport’s AI Supercomputing Centre. Since March this year, almost 30 jobs had actually been authorized.

The Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme has actually been supporting little and medium-sized business (SMEs) in embracing digital options. We are updating the plan and will release, later on this year, a boosted program that will offer SMEs aids, on a coordinating basis, to assist them benefit from AI’s significant pledge.

The Hong Kong AI R&D Institute will likewise begin operation in the 2nd half of 2026. It will assist to promote our R&D efforts, in addition to the commercialisation of AI innovation.

Simply recently, the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy held its very first conference. Comprised of senior agents from business and expert sectors, the Committee will develop techniques for Hong Kong’s AI-driven commercial change, development and advancement.

Beyond I&T, Hong Kong’s first-rate monetary services will drive advancement of the Greater Bay Area. The Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme has actually gradually broadened monetary chances, even more opening the monetary markets of the Mainland.

There’s the issuance of overseas Renminbi federal government bonds by the Shenzhen Municipal Government and the Guangdong Provincial Government in Hong Kong, which has actually enhanced our function as the world’s biggest overseas Renminbi service center.

Previously today, I revealed the trial launch of Hong Kong’s main cleaning system for gold. We will work carefully with the Shanghai Gold Exchange, along with other stakeholders in and beyond Hong Kong, to construct a detailed gold trading community.

Ladies and gentlemen, the HKSAR Government is figured out to open brand-new chances for international organization and skill, assisting them gain access to, engage with and grow in the Greater Bay Area and the Chinese Mainland, with Hong Kong as their relied on entrance and tactical partner.

My thanks to the South China Morning Post for arranging this renowned occasion. I want you all a motivating conference, and the very best of company and financial investment through the rest of this tough, constantly appealing, year.

Thank you.